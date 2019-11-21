Preston Road capture Symptai T20 title

Preston Road CC won the Symptai-Boys' Town Twenty20 (T20) competition after defeating Passage Fort Super Sixers by three wickets in Sunday's final at Boys' Town cricket field.

Preston Road, who reached the championship match after beating Red Brigades by 21 runs in the semi-finals, reached 135-7 in reply to Passage Fort's 131-8 from their allotted 20 overs.

Scores: Passage Fort 131-8 (20 overs); Preston Road 135-7 (19 overs).

After winning the toss, Passage Fort CC, who edged Greater Portmore CC by nine runs in the other semi-final contest, batted first and accumulated a reasonably competitive score thanks to a knock of 56 from Andre Douglas and Dwayne Guthrie (21).

Preston Road's Desmond Williams claimed 2-18 from four overs.

In their run chase, Preston Road CC were led by Stephen Wedderburn, who struck an unbeaten 31, and Erick Barley (21), as they overhauled the target with an over to spare.

Dwayne Guthrie grabbed 3-33 from four overs, while Ryan Brooks finished with 2-25 from four overs.

Jameel Bryan of Red Brigades was the most valuable player of the tournament after taking nine wickets. He also won the award for best bowler. Waterford's Ramon Senior was the highest run scorer with 216 runs, including a best of 73. Senior was the MVP runner-up.