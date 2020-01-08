Price getting it right!

When Andrew Price assumed duties as head coach of Humble Lion at the top of the 2019-20 Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) season, he brought with him a vision and system of play he believed the players would readily buy into.

Though that is not unique, Price's experience and strong personality made it easy for him to tailor his interaction in many different ways to ensure that his message was clearly received and understood by all his players.

And he has been relatively successful in doing so as the players have seemingly responded with enthusiasm, having been well positioned since the start of the season. In 21 games so far Humble Lion's record stands at eight wins and nine draws, while losing four games.

The Clarendon-situated team also boast the best defensive record in the league thus far, conceding only 17 goals with 23 to their name.

“I must commend the players for buying into the philosophy of what we want to achieve at Humble Lion. We have a nice blend of youth and experience and every player has taken responsibility for their performance on any given day, and I think everything is slowly falling into place.

“But it is a long season; there is still some ways to go and now its crunch time, so we don't want to get ahead of ourselves. We want to remain grounded and take it one game at a time and see how far it takes us at the end,” Price, who was assistant coach to the history-making Reggae Girlz team, told the Jamaica Observer.

Humble Lion's latest victory came on Sunday against champions Portmore United, as goals from young Shemar Rhoden (29th minute) and Shamarie Dallas (50th) gave them all three points at Spanish Town Prison Oval.

The performance not only saw Price's side avenging a first-round defeat by a similar scoreline to the same opponents, but it gave them a positive start to the new year after ending last year on a losing note.

Those points saw Humble Lion into fourth position on 33 points, one point below third-place Arnett Gardens, who drew 2-2 with Molynes United on Monday night. Molynes are 10th on 24 points.

Mount Pleasant FA (40 points) lead the standing, followed by Waterhouse (39 points). Dunbeholden (31 points) and Portmore United (30 points) occupy the other play-off positions.

Price was again encouraged by the mental toughness shown by his players in achieving the objective, especially the young defensive line which ensured a shutout.

“I think they all give off a great effort. We had a backline that was very young and inexperienced today [Sunday], except for [Kemar] Drake — central defender [Ricko] Edwards, full backs [Shemar] Rhoden and [Mark] Rodney, all 19 years old. So, like I said, they're going to get experience on the job and they came here today and acquitted themselves very well,” Price beamed.

“Even when we lost against Arnett Gardens last week the team played very well, so you know it was good and refreshing for them to come here, follow instructions and play stout-heartedly, and get all three points away from home,” he added.

The former Boys' Town tactician reserved special commendations to Dallas for his delightful strike from distance that made the points safe in Sunday's contest against the defending champions.

“Sometimes when balls leave the feet of individuals at the point of impact you can tell it's a goal — and believe me once Dallas put his foot into that ball it had goal written all over it.

“It was an excellent strike and I know he can do it. I remember talking to him this [Sunday] morning before the game and saying to him, you have been playing well but guess what, you haven't been scoring the goals, so try and get one today — and he indeed got one,” Price ended.