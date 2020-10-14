Pride collect winning trophy from legend Sir Garry

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Barbados Pride have finally got their hands on the Headley/Weekes Trophy for capturing this year's Cricket West Indies (CWI) first-class tournament.

Legendary all-rounder Sir Garry Sobers, Barbados' only living National Hero, presented the trophy to Pride Captain Kraigg Brathwaite during a luncheon event hosted last weekend by the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA).

The tournament was halted after eight rounds following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and Pride were subsequently declared winners after topping the standings with 134.8 points.

Despite not holding an unassailable lead, CWI directors unanimously agreed to award the title to Pride.

“Sir Everton was one of our biggest supporters and it was always great to see him at the matches when we played here at Kensington Oval,” Brathwaite said in reference to West Indies batting icon Sir Everton Weekes who passed away last July.

“He would always have a kind word of encouragement and as a team we want to dedicate this victory to him. It is also really good that Sir Garry is here to join as we remember Sir Everton.

“The senior guys really led from the front, even if it was not by performance, there were all in and I really appreciated that as the leader of the team.”

The title capture was the 23rd for Barbados in the modern era of the championship — dating back to 1966 — and came after they won six of their eight matches in the recent campaign.

Significantly, the championship win broke Guyana Jaguars' stranglehold of five titles on the trot since the start of the professional structure.

BCA President Conde Riley said there had been a marked development of Barbados' cricket over the last eight years.

“This title follows on from us winning in 2013, when we were captained by Kirk Edwards, and coming second for five-consecutive years to the Guyana Jaguars,” said Riley, also a CWI director.

“We have so many players in the West Indies team that we are never at full strength, but what has happened is that it has given a number of young players an opportunity and we have a strong, strong bench of young players.

“The character that his side has shown to come second on five occasions and now to win this trophy has been fantastic. The character this group of players has shown over the last eight years has impressed me.”

Pride's successful campaign was underpinned by left-hander Kyle Mayers who gathered 654 runs at an average of 50 and fast bowler Chemar Holder who picked up 36 wickets at nearly 19 runs apiece.