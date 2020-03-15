Pride crush Jaguars by 235 runs with a day to spare

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Barbados Pride defeated Guyana Jaguars by 235 runs on the penultimate day of their day/night eighth-round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship at Guyana National Stadium here yesterday.

Scores PRIDE 174 (Kraigg Brathwaite 48, Jonathan Carter 27, Shane Dowrich 25; Keemo Paul 3-62, Romario Shepherd 2-15) and 210 (Kraigg Brathwaite 84 not out, Jonathan Carter 43; Keemo Paul 4-52); JAGUARS 55 (Kemar Roach 5-20, Jason Holder 4-24) and 94 (Keemo Paul 36, Anthony Bramble 22; Kemar Roach 4-36, Jonathan Carter 3-13).

On Friday, seamers Kemar Roach and Jason Holder sent Guyana Jaguars tumbling for a record low before Kraigg Brathwaite reinforced Barbados Pride's dominance with a much needed half-centuryto put the visitors in sight of victory.

Roach snatched five for 20 and Test Captain Jason Holder, four for 24, as reigning champions Jaguars slumped from their overnight 19 for two to 55 all out — their second-lowest total in the modern era of the first class championship.

West Indies left-hander Shimron Hetmyer, unbeaten on 10 overnight, top-scored with 14 before becoming the first of eight wickets to perish for just 22 runs in an astonishing collapse. .

Armed with a lead of 119 runs, tournament leaders Pride were boosted by Brathwaite's unbeaten 84 as they were dismissed for 210 in their second innings, leaving Jaguars with a target of 330.

Pride appeared headed for a collapse of their own at 29 for two when off-spinner Kevin Sinclair (2-28) bowled both opener Shayne Moseley (15) and Shamarh Brooks (6).

But Brathwaite combined with left-hander Jonathan Carter, who made 43, to add 81 for the third wicket and prop up the innings.

Brathwaite, in desperate need of runs in what has been a poor campaign, struck nine fours and a six in a knock lasting 180 balls and 4¾ hours, while Carter lashed half-dozen fours and a six in a 65-ball knock.

When Carter was eventually lbw to medium pacer Chris Barnwell (2-26), Brathwaite rallied the innings in small stands of 38 for the sixth wicket with Holder, and 35 for the seventh wicket with Ashley Nurse (19).

West Indies fast bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul (4-52) took the last three wickets to fall as Pride lost their last four wickets for 15 runs in the space of 33 deliveries.