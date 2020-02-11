Pride dislodge champions Jaguars to top standings

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Barbados Pride have stormed to the top of the standings in the Regional Four-Day Championship following their crushing innings win over Leeward Islands in Basseterre on Sunday.

They entered the fourth-round encounter at Warner Park one fifth of a point behind five-time reigning champions Guyana Jaguars but with their innings and 81-run victory inside three days are now at the summit of the six-team table on 65.2 points.

The victory was Pride's third on the trot following their shock opening round defeat to Windward Islands Volcanoes last month in Kingstown.

Jaguars, meanwhile, slipped to second on 49 points, after suffering their second defeat of the season with a seven-run loss to Jamaica Scorpions in Georgetown.

In a low-scoring game at National Stadium during which neither team reached 200 in either innings, Jaguars failed to chase down a modest 182 for victory on Sunday's final day after resuming on 155 for nine.

Jaguars are 7 ½ points clear of third-place Trinidad and Tobago Red Force who drew with Volcanoes in a rain-ravaged affair at Windsor Park.

Volcanoes, meanwhile, lie fourth on 40.4 points while Scorpions have moved into fifth spot on 36.8 points, after posting their first win of the season following two draws and a defeat in the two previous rounds.

Hurricanes are bottom on 29.2 points after suffering their third defeat of the season.

In the next round starting Thursday, Pride host Red Force in the long-standing bitter rivalry at Kensington Oval, Jaguars travel to Grenada to take on Volcanoes, while Scorpions host Hurricanes at Trelawny Multi-purpose Complex in north-western Jamaica.