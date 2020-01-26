Pride hand Scorpions first defeat of regional four-day tournament

JAMAICA Scorpions succumbed to their first loss of the 2019-20 regional four-day cricket tournament, going down by 119 runs to the Chemar Holder-inspired Barbados Pride yesterday at Sabina Park.

Set 288 to win, the Scorpions were blown away for 168, as Holder, the 21-year-old pace bowler, ran riot on a pitch that offered plenty of sideways movement throughout the contest.

The former West Indies Under-19 World Cup star was the standout performer over the course of the three days, and snared 6-47 to undermine the Scorpions' run chase. The long-limbed bowler had career-best match figures of 11-92.

Earlier, the Scorpions pacer Nicholson Gordon took 6-45 to help finish off the Pride for a second-innings total of 206, which gave them a lead of 287. The 28-year-old ended with an impressive match haul of 8-73.

Scores: Pride 219 (66.5 overs) & 206 (65 overs); Scorpions 138 (44.3 overs) & 168 (47.3 overs)

The Kraigg Brathwaite-captained Pride picked up yesterday morning from their overnight score of 179-6 with Ashley Nurse on two and Kemar Roach, yet to face a delivery.

Under bright sunshine in Kingston, the vistors lost their remaining four wickets inside the opening half hour.

The attacking Gordon, awkward to handle on a surface which provided some uneven bounce, had already accounted for three wickets on Friday. He made the first breakthrough yesterday, dispatching Nurse (six) caught and bowled.

He got his second five-wicket haul at first-class level when he sent Jomel Warrican's middle stump cartwheeling. The lower-order batsman contributed only two.

The persistent Scorpions bowler had Keon Harding (zero) leg before wicket to the very next delivery when the tail-ender was too late to defend one that was full and straight.

Gordon was left sitting on a hat-trick when left-arm finger spinner Patrick Harty, who claimed 3-33, mopped up the innings by removing last man Holder (zero). Roach was left unbeaten on 18.

The Pride's second-innings score, coupled with an 81-run first-innings lead, left the Scorpions needing close to 300 runs to win.

The skilful Holder ensured the home team never stood a chance.

A thorn in the Scorpions' side in the first innings, he again scythed through their top order.

Holder lured the Scorpions skipper John Campbell forward with a testing line and length and the left-hand opening batsman edged to the slip cordon for seven.

He got one to jag back from outside off stump to dismiss opener Oraine Williams lbw for three.

Brandon King, when on one, got a life when Sheyne Moseley dropped the easiest of chances off Holder's bowling, but the batsman did not make full use of it. He was trapped lbw for 19 when he unwisely played across the line to fast bowler Harding.

Holder bowled Jermaine Blackwood (four) with one that jagged back to knock over middle stump.

West Indies Test pacer Roach re-entered the attack to surprise Rovman Powell (16) with a sharply lifting delivery that he could only fend to slip.

The 31-year-old Nkrumah Bonner, who relied on immaculate technique while battling to a top score of 39 not out, and wicketkeeper/batsman Denis Smith, carried the Scorpions to lunch at 72-5

But upon resumption, Roach accounted for top scorer Smith (26) via the lbw route to leave the Scorpions on 91-6

Derval Green (10) was sent back by Harding, before Holder reduced the Scorpions to 128-8 when he got the better of Marquino Mindley (12).

He deservedly got his second five-wicket haul of the match when he uprooted Gordon's middle stump, and also pegged back the sticks of Patrick Harty (one) to end the Scorpions' lower-order resistance with over a day to spare.