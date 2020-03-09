Pride suffer title blow with heavy defeat

TAROUBA, Trinidad (CMC) — A ruthless Trinidad and Tobago Red Force dealt a heavy blow to Barbados Pride's title quest with a crushing 147-run victory here yesterday.

Chasing an improbable 330 to win on the final day of the seventh-round match at the Brian Lara Stadium, the championship leaders folded meekly for 182 in their second innings, to spoil an excellent five-game winning streak.

Pride were dismantled by paceman Uthman Muhammad who claimed four for 28, including three of the first four wickets to fall, as the visitors slumped to 43 for four in quick time.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein continued his wicket-taking form with three for 44, while leg-spinning Captain Imran Khan chipped in with two for 46.

In-form left-hander Kyle Mayers resisted with a top score of 40, while out-of-form Captain Kraigg Brathwaite managed 36, tailender Chemar Holder 34 not out, and all-rounder Kevin Stoute, 33, but Pride failed to string together partnerships of real substance to avoid their second defeat of the season.

Red Force, with a single win to their credit and two defeats and as many stalemates in their last four outings, started the day requiring a clinical effort in order to get the better of their bitter rivals.

Resuming on 343 for nine, they added a further seven runs before last man Anderson Phillip perished for 16, just 13 balls into the morning session.

Left with the better part of three sessions to pull off victory, Red Force made little mistake as Uthman Muhammad and Phillip tore Pride's top order to shreds with destructive new-ball spells.