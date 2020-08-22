Prince Charles to continue rich form in Open Allowance call

With no trophy races on offer, a small but talented field of seven runners in an Open Allowance call will take centre stage on the 11-race programme at Caymanas Park today.

The Anthony Nunes pair of Prince Charles and Universal Boss, along with Fitzgerald Richards' Patriarch, as well as Father Patrick, one of three runners from the Ian Parsard barn, are the main contenders for the three-year-olds and upward contest, over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Parsard's other runners, Superluminal and Harry's Train, along with Chace The Great, conditioned by Vincent Atkinson, complete the line-up for the event scheduled to go to post at 5:05 pm, for a purse of $1.15 million.

First post is 11:45 am.

After finishing a close-up second to stablemate Toona Ciliata, who is the highest-rated horse in training at the moment, over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) on July 11, Prince Charles has been nicely freshened for today's assignment, which should see him continue his rich vein of form, despite carrying joint top weight of 57.0 kg (126lb) here.

In his five outings so far this season, the Stephan Narinesingh-owned four-year-old gelding has won three times and placed second twice, which is a clear indicator that he is fit and ready to do his part to assist Nunes retain the top trainer honours.

Though showing a liking to the journey being a furlong longer, Prince Charles, to be partnered with the wily and inform Dane Nelson, should have very little issues catching up to and overtaking the speedsters, provided he comes away cleanly at the start.

One such speedster is Patriarch, who like Prince Charles, has been nicely freshened for this assignment since placing third behind Toona Ciliata in that July 11 contest.

Having led that race for a long way before being overtaken by the Nunes pair, Patriarch now renews rivalry with Prince Charles at a distance which could see him proving elusive on this occasion, if the favourite misses a beat.

Patriarch's lone disadvantage is the fact that he will now be sitting level in weight with Prince Charles to accommodate the services of the more experienced and determined Robert Halledeen, as oppose to the 115lb he carried in the previous contest due to the apprentice claim.

However, with Halledeen being as determined and slippery as they come, he is almost certain to ensure that Patriarch uses the distance to his advantage, thereby leaving the favourite very little room for error.

Nunes' other runner, Universal Boss, a full brother to rival Patriarch, is as fit as a fiddle and firing on all cylinders, winning three of his last four races, the lone blemish being a second-place finish behind the impressive Wow Wow on July 5.

Though stepping up to compete here from a narrow win in the class below, the ever-improving Universal Boss and Dick Cardenas will certainly make their presence felt throughout the race and could very well make it a one-two finish for the Nunes camp.

Like Universal Boss, Parsard's Father Patrick is fit and firing, with his record also reading three wins and a second-place finish in his last four outings.

The fleet-footed Father Patrick also steps up to compete here, seeking to secure a third-consecutive win. Though that seems a tall order on paper, it is by no means impossible and one can expect this four-year-old gelding to give a good account of himself with Omar Walker staying aboard.

Meanwhile, Nunes' Corazon and Wayne Parchment's Wartime represent the top two in an 11-horse Restricted Overnight Allowance field set to do battle over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) in the ninth race.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Chennai Express/ Champion Michaela/ Gypsy Jam/ Lava Boy

Race 2) Letters In Gold/ Awesome Choice/ Bern Notice/ Mister Mandate

Race 3) Indy Arazi/ Painthistownred/ First Selection/ Samora

Race 4) Holy Light/ Madam Secretary/B allon D'Or/ Radical/ Musketoon

Race 5) Eddie's Princess/ Kingswood/ Royal Aviator/ Dontae

Race 6) Hard Working Man/ De Inevitable/ Lady Rattapur/ Faulyna Forever

Race 7) Unknown Soldier/ Raw Liquid/ Custer/ Sir Kel

Race 8) Dodge This Link/ Generational/ Silent Seeker/ Dejae's Boy

Race 9) Wilson/ Anaso/ Corazon/ Wartime

Race 10) Patriarch/ Father Patrick/ Prince Charles/ Universal Boss

Race 11) Fascination/ Pistole/ Big Big Daddy/ Cold Pursuit