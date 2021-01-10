Prince Charles wins top-rated race

Prince Charles, the Anthony Nunes-conditioned five-year-old chestnut gelding, turned around his recent poor form to win the top-rated Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance call on the 10-race propramme at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Ridden by Reyan Lewis, Princess C harles broke well at the start of the 6 1/2-furlong event and was prominent throughout the race down the backstretch before rounding horses navigating the half-mile (800m), to head the field at the top of the lane.

Prince Charles then cruised home by a 1 3/4 lengths in a time of 1:19.2 for the distance. The splits were 23.1 x 46.3 x 1:12.0.

Princess Emanuelle (Dane Dawkins) finished second with Rohan Kabir (Roger Hewitt) third.

It was the second winner on the card for both Nunes and Lewis. Nunes' other winner was Formal Gladiator (Oshane Nugent) in the seventh race while Lewis won aboard the Ryan Darby-trained Cold Pursuit in the Howard Phillipps Memorial Trophy over five and a half furlongs (1,100m).

Also with two winners were jockeys Anthony Thomas and Dane Dawkins. Thomas won on Johncrowjeff for trainer Wayne DaCosta in the fourth race and Diosa De Oro for trainer Gregory Forsyth in the sixth race, while Dawkins was successful with Big Big Daddy in the eighth race for trainer Gary Subratie and Blind Faith in the 10th for trainer Ian Parsard.

— Ruddy Allen