Promising sprinter Ashanti Moore close to Adidas deal, says source

Promising Jamaican sprinter Ashanti Moore is on the verge of signing a professional contract with sportswear giant Adidas, but discussions on the final deal package is ongoing.

However, impeccable Jamaica Observer sources revealed there are plans afoot for her to attend Lake-Sumter State College in central Florida and train with the Lance Brauman Pure Athletics Club.

The renowned American coach guided the careers of Jamaica's Olympic champion Veronica Campbell-Brown and American greats Tyson Gay and Tori Bowie.

Moore will join current stars Shaunae Miller-Uibo of The Bahamas and American Noah Lyles, along with Kelly-Ann Baptiste of Trinidad and Tobago, in a group that is expected to provide that important transition.

Pen is to be put to paper regarding the Adidas deal, but the Observer has learnt that she will be managed by Cubie Seegobin who guides the careers of Yohan Blake, Warren Weir, Danielle Williams, Demish Gaye, young Shiann Salmon, Ronda Whyte, and Anastassia LeRoy.

Moore, who turned 20 last November, won the Class One sprint double at the ISSA Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championship (Champs) in 2019, capturing the 100m in an impressive 11.17 and the 200m in 23.26 as a an 18-year-old.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic, the popular Champs was cancelled in 2020 and ruined Moore's final year at high school where she was expected to leave with a bang.

Fans were robbed of the chance of seeing the biggest 100m clash in decades as Moore of Hydel High was expected to do battle with another of Jamaica's finest, Kevona Davis of Edwin Allen High, who won the Class Two sprint double in 2019.

Davis has a personal best of 11.16 set in 2018, while Moore has a best of 11.17, and with both declaring their readiness in 2020 before the pandemic struck, fans were salivating for a possible sub-11 clocking which would have been the first in the storied event.

The long-standing Champs 100m record is 11.13 seconds held by Veronica Campbell-Brown since 2001 and the intense expected clash between Moore and Davis at their injury-free best, could have seen that mark lowered.

But now, Moore will have her eyes fully focused on the seniors as she eyes a spot on Jamaica's Olympic team which is loaded with supreme talent, making the upcoming National Championship one of the most interesting in years.

The talented Moore is expected to leave for Lake-Sumter later this month, but that has been delayed by visa issues caused by the COVID-19.