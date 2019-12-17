Promoted George's Plain, Coopers Pen make positive start to Super League

LLANDILO, Westmoreland – Promoted teams George's Plain FC won their first game and Coopers Pen FC made it two wins in a row, after upsetting former champions FC Reno in their Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League, edging them 1-0 last weekend.

After losing their opening game last week, George's Plain edged Harmony FC 1-0 on Sunday and a day earlier, Coopers Pen FC followed up their 2-0 away win over another former champions Sandals South Coast in the first round by beating FC Reno 1-0.

Montego Bay United scored their first win of the season after blanking promoted Super Star FC 3-0 on Saturday as the Hanover club conceded six goals in their first two games. On Sunday, former champions Wadadah FC came from a goal down to beat Hopewell United.

The featured game of the weekend between defending champions Faulkland FC and Falmouth United petered out into a tepid 0-0 draw at Elleston Wakeland Centre in Falmouth on Sunday, while the Lilliput Rovers and Sandals South Coast game set for Spot Valley High on Saturday was not played.

At Coopers Pen, Hugh-George Watson scored a 41st-minute penalty for the home team, his second of the season which was the only goal of the game as his team collected three more points.

At Watson Taylor Park in Lucea, Omar Brown, who was on the bench for the first game – a 1-1 draw against defending champions Faulkland FC – scored a brace for MBU as they handed Super Star FC their second-straight loss.

Nazime Matalie-Grant, who scored in the first game, opened the scoring for MBU when he netted in the 44th minute, before Brown scored in the 49th and 90th minutes to secure the points.

After being beaten by defending champions Faulkland FC on their debut last week, George's Plain, last season's Westmoreland champions, got their first win at this level and crawled off the foot of the points table.

Lando Campbell, who had scored in stoppage time in George's Plain FC's loss to Faulkland FC on Tuesday, scored the only goal of the game on Sunday as they got the better of Harmony FC.

At Orchard on Sunday, Jeffrey Perry gave Hopewell United the lead in the 31st minute, but Kemiro James equalised with the first of his double in the 41st minute as they went to the half-time break at 1-1.

James gave Wadadah FC the lead in the 49th minute before Kemani Pennington added a third in the 89th minute.

At Elleston Wakeland Centre, Faulkland FC extended their unbeaten run against Falmouth United who were held to a draw for the second-straight game in a match that had several flashpoints which kept referee Andre Farquharson busy all day.

Leon Irving, who was a substitute on the Falmouth United bench, was red-carded by Farquharson in the second half after he retaliated to Faulkland FC's Tyshan Hill, kicking a ball into players on the bench after the ball had already gone outside.