Promoted teams secure wins on opening weekend of Super League

The 2019 Major League champions Olympic Gardens FC began life in the Magnum/KSAFA Super League with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Meadforest FC in the first game of a double-header at Constant Spring field Friday night.

Ian Davis gave Meadforest the lead in the 37th minute, but the new boys refused to go away and were level five minutes after the restart when Ricardo Phipps found the back of the net. The win was then secured by Jurian Lewis in the 77th minute.

The 2019 Major League losing finalists also celebrated an opening day win, when they blanked Constant Spring 2-0 on their home turf via a brace from Zenard Street. After a goalless first half, Street got his first goal in the 47th minute before returning to seal the win in the 55th.

Central Kingston whipped Rockfort 3-0 in the first game at Constant Spring on Saturday. Chantamoi Brown opened the scoring from as early as the ninth minute, but the Neville “Bertis” Bell-coached team had to wait until late in the second half to secure the win.

Karim Brown scored his team's second goal in the 80th minute before Nathaniel Campbell made sure of the points five minutes before the full-time whistle.

In the feature game, former champions Santos were tagged 2-0 by Brown's Town. Both goals came in the first half. The opener came from the boot of Turanay Roberts in the 19th minute before Carl Brown doubled the lead in the first minute of added time at the end of the first half.

In the first game at the Ashenheim Stadium on Sunday, Barbican FC veteran Andrew Christie broke the hearts of Real Mona fans with an 88th-minute goal to ensure that his team started the season with a win.

It was a similar result in the feature game as Boys' Town fell victims to an own goal which came in the 72nd minute as Liguanea United claimed all three points.

Super League fans will have an early season treat to look forward to on Friday at Constant Spring field. In a repeat of last season's Major League final, Olympic Gardens and Seaview Gardens will square off in the feature game at 8:00pm after Santos and Central Kingston meet at 6:00pm.

On Saturday, also at Constant Spring field, Boys' Town will meet Rockfort at 5:00pm, followed by Meadforest versus Barbican at 7:00pm.

The Sunday games will be played at the Ashenheim Stadium, Jamaica College. Constant Spring and Real Mona begin the proceedings at 4:00pm, followed by Brown's Town versus Liguanea United at 6:00 pm.

— Dwayne Richards