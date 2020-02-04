Proud Gayle happy with Waterhouse response

After a forgettable performance against Dominican Republic team Cibao FC last Wednesday in a game that ended 0-0, Waterhouse Football Club found themselves facing elimination in the first round of the Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship being hosted at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Kingston.

With Cibao FC and Don Bosco FC playing out a 1-1 draw in the second Group A game on Friday, Waterhouse knew they needed a win or a high-scoring draw in their final game against Don Bosco to advance to the semi-final round in May.

The return of Tremaine Stewart to a midfield that lacked the cutting edge on Wednesday would have been a boost to the confidence of Waterhouse.

Stewart's presence was immediately felt, as the Drewsland-based team grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck from minute one and never let go.

The overlapping wing backs, Denilson Simpson and Ricardo Thomas were a constant threat as the visitors found themselves under siege.

Don Bosco were eventually undone by Waterhouse veteran player Rafeik Thomas, as his brace and a thunderbolt from Stephen Williams helped the Jamaican Premier League leaders to a comfortable 3-0 win and a place in the semi-finals.

For Waterhouse Head Coach Marcel Gayle, it was a job well done and the perfect execution of the game plan.

“Kudos to the guys; I thought they played well today [Sunday]. We knew from the outset that we would have to win the game…so we came out attacking. From minute one we were dominant, we were squeezing Don Bosco, and hence we got a goal out of it.

“I think we held our composure for the most part of the game; I think pressing again caused the third goal and we are grateful for it.”

Having had the advantage of watching Don Bosco play on Friday allowed Waterhouse to prepare well for their opponents.

“We watched them on Friday and we saw some parts of their team that we wanted to try and exploit. I think we executed well, and kudos to them again.”

Gayle hailed the impact of Rafeik Thomas whom he said had shown signs from match day one.

“I think in the first game he was showing signs and it was just a matter of time before he got on the scoresheet. He has been working well in training, hence the performance tonight.”

Midfielder Tremaine Stewart also came in for some praise as his calming presence and incisive passing had a big impact on the game. It was his pressing in the final third that led to the recovery of the ball , followed by a brilliant pass that set up Thomas's second of the game in the 66th minute.

“After we assessed the first game we realised in the final third [that] we weren't making smart choices ­— and that's the importance of a player like Tremaine Stewart. I think he went out there and demonstrated what we missed on Wednesday night.”

Gayle was, however, quick to point out that the victory did not simply come down to those two players.

“It's a team effort — I really don't want to single out anybody — and it was a comprehensive victory from us. I am proud of the guys,” he noted.

Portmore United will host the Group B round of games at the same venue starting tomorrow. The other two teams are Club Aletico Pantoja and Arcahaie FC.

— Dwayne Richards