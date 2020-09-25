PSG's Di Maria gets four-match spitting ban
PARIS, France (AFP) — Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Angel Di Maria received a four-match ban on Wednesday for spitting during this month's fiery Marseille game which saw five players red-carded and claims by Neymar of racial abuse.
Di Maria's suspension meted out by Ligue 1's disciplinary commission was for spitting at Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez.
It takes effect from September 29, meaning he can play against Reims on Sunday, returning the weekend of November 8.
Neymar's accusation that Gonzalez racially abused him will be investigated on September 30, the commission announced.
Neymar was sent off for slapping Gonzalez on the back of the head, accusing the Spaniard of calling him a “monkey”. Gonzalez denies the charge.
The world's most expensive player was served with a two-match ban last week for that incident in the September 13 fixture at the Parc des Princes.
Also last week PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa incurred a six-match ban for kicking out at Marseille leftback Jordan Amavi, who was hit with a suspension of three games after he too was dismissed.
And, Leandro Paredes was banned for two games after he was sent off for a clash with fellow Argentine Dario Benedetto, who was also red-carded and suspended.
Marseille won the game 1-0.
The French league's disicplinary commission is also investigating accusations that Neymar made racist remarks towards Marseille's Japanese right-back Hiroki Sakai and made a homophobic slur against Gonzalez.
Any player found guilty of racist or discriminatory abuse risks a ban of up to 10 matches.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy