Purewater/JC/R Danny Williams Development Meet on today

Athletes and coaches will have an opportunity to make their customary early assessment when the new track and field season gets under way with the 27th edition of the Purewater/JC/R Danny Williams Development Meet at Jamaica College's Ashenheim Stadium today.

Start time is scheduled for 8:30 am.

The Purewater/JC/R Danny Williams meet, which opens the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) local calendar, serves as one of the qualifying meets for the 110th staging of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships, scheduled for later this year.

Dubbed “the meet with a difference”, Ian Forbes, chairman of the organising committee, says they are anxious to have the meet maintain its established image of being a well-organised and well-run event.

“We are depending on all participants to assist us to this end, to ensure that all competitors are given an opportunity to qualify,” Forbes said in a release.

An open invitation has been extended to athletic teams and individuals from all schools, clubs and institutions from all over Jamaica and overseas, in one of the two team categories, or as an unattached competitor.

As such, high school athletes will compete in classes one to three for boys, and one to four for girls, while the other category will comprise a mix of clubs and institutions with males and females in separate competition. A maximum of four competitors will be allowed per class, per team, per event.

Events to be contested on the day includes 100m, 800m, 3000m (female), 5000m (male), 1500m, as well as 70m, 80m, 100m, 110m and 400m hurdles. Long jump, discus, high jump, shot put and pole vault will be the field events contested.

This year, the organising committee will be honouring Michael Campbell, a distinguished Jamaica College old boy, for his tireless efforts and commitment and contribution to the development of sports and other activities at Jamaica College.

The meet will again be awarding 10 individual trophies to the most outstanding performers selected by the judges in each class and category.

This means that a trophy will be awarded to an athlete in each of the eight classes for boys and girls. However, the quality of performance by an athlete will not necessarily be judged in terms of points scored.