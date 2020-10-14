Montreal Olympic Games gold medallist Donald Quarrie will challenge long-time General Secretary Garth Gayle for the job of president of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) at next month's annual general meeting (AGM), he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The California-based Quarrie, who served the JAAA previously as a vice-president and is the media liaison for the Jamaica International Invitational Meet, said his first goal, should he take the office, was “to bring together our athletes and coaches and to provide opportunities for our young aspiring athletes to have the relevant tools and equipment to thrive and succeed”.

The AGM has been scheduled for November 26 and 28 with the first day set aside for reports, which more than likely will be virtual, and with voting for the new executive set for November 28 and that exercise will be done in person — Gayle, in his capacity as the general secretary, had told the Observer earlier.

Up to Quarrie's announcement, Gayle was the only candidate for the job of the presidency that would be left vacant after incumbent Dr Warren Blake decided that he would not be seeking re-election after nine years in the job.

Present Vice-President Ian Forbes had been seen by some as a potential candidate but he announced last month that he was not interested in the job but would continue to serve the sport.

In a release to the Observer yesterday, Quarrie said his objective was “among other initiatives” that he said would “continue the legacy that our Jamaicans have created that needs to continue going forward”.

He said it was his intention “to enhance the training and development of our officials so that they have the necessary skill sets to efficiently and effectively execute their respective functions at our track and field events”.

The Internet, he said, had “changed the world and has greatly impacted communication, reducing the world to a global village and enabling anyone to connect anywhere in the world with ease and speed. Because of this, I believe I am equally capable of providing oversight with the operations of the JAAA from here as well as in Jamaica”.

The 1976 Montreal Olympics 200m champion said he had a broad-based vision of inclusivity and said he would seek “to foster better partnerships and good relationships with Corporate Jamaica, the Government of Jamaica, NACAC, World Athletics, track and field fans, and last but not least, the media. Now is the time to create a movement where everyone can be part of the future of our Jamaican sports heritage.”

Quarrie said with him at the helm of the JAAA, he would provide “sound leadership, good management, and forward-thinking vision,” so that Jamaica “would continue impacting the world in athletics as we have done over so many years,” he said.