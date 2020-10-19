Quarrie unconcerned with running the JAAA from California

CALIFORNIA-BASED Donald Quarrie, who wishes to head the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), is not perturbed about concerns of his availability locally to operate the highest athletics office in the country.

“A leader should be able to run an organisation from any location,” Quarrie told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Only last week the 1976 Olympic 200m champion announced that he would challenge for the presidency of the JAAA after incumbent President Dr Warren Blake decided not to seek re-election next month.

With General Secretary Garth Gayle having emerged as the only candidate for the top position, Quarrie, prior to announcing his intention to seek the top job, had in July urged voters to elect someone who would inspire change.

He called for change at the top while Dr Blake was still in office, saying the sport needed more capable leaders who were respected by corporate Jamaica.

But his detractors cannot see the logic of a man living in the United States of America running the daily affairs of the JAAA.

“Thanks to the advancement in the Internet, meetings can be held anywhere, any time,” Quarrie insisted.

“It is my plan to have a structure composed of a strong team, and we will be efficient in our respective roles and responsibilities,” he added.

“We will be in regular contact via virtual meetings, phone and email — whether I am in California or Jamaica,” he reiterated.

“These meetings will provide continued communication and accountability and ensure a smooth and efficiently run operation of the JAAA.”

Quarrie, who served the JAAA previously as vice-president and who was technical leader of Jamaica's teams to the Olympic Games and World Championships, said his first goal, if elected, is to bring together the athletes and coaches and to provide opportunities for the nation's young, aspiring athletes to have the relevant tools and equipment to thrive and succeed.

The annual general meeting has been scheduled for November 26 and 28, with the first day set aside for reports that most likely will be virtual, and with voting for the new executive set for November 28 — an exercise which will be done in person.