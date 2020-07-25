Quarrie urges stakeholders to rise up and challenge leadership of JAAA

Olympic gold medallist and former executive of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Donald Quarrie has called for a change at the top of the local track and field body, saying the sport needs “more capable” leaders who were respected by corporate Jamaica.

The California-based Quarrie said, come November when the elections are due, the delegates should vote for someone who will “inspire change”, and called on the voters not to sit back but to make the change happen.

“The job of the JAAA is a work in progress; we want an association led and directed by a much more capable person, someone who is not only well respected in the JAAA, but also in corporate Jamaica,” he said.

President of the JAAA Dr Warren Blake has, however, hit back and defended his stewardship by daring anyone to show where the association has fallen short of its mandate.

“Someone needs to point out where we have fallen down,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“My administration has been the most successful over the last four years; we have topped our medal haul at virtually all major international meets. We have never had it so good,” he said.

Blake, who has served as president for nine years so far over consecutive terms after the death of Howard Aris, said he has not given any thought to whether he would be seeking a third term, “and I will not be pressured into making any decisions”, he said defiantly.

Quarrie, the 200m gold medallist at the Montreal Olympics in 1976, said while a new administration must look at pushing the sport forward, “we cannot control the past, but we need to work toward a brighter future, and a change of leadership will lead to new ideas”.

He added that there needs to be “changes within the association and a brighter future, because what we do today will define our tomorrow”.

“We need to start making changes now... the question is, are we going to sit down and wait for a change or are we gong to stand up and make the change?” Quarrie noted.

“Athletes, coaches and officials need to inspire change and should speak out without fear or favour, so we need to symbolise openness and accessibility to information that sometimes involve the athletes, coaches and officials,” he added.

Quarrie said future leaders have to be guided starting now.

“The juniors are our future. Some of them just don't know it as yet and so we have to prepare, motivate and guide them, and sometimes we will have to catch them in whatever direction they might fall. At the end of the day it's about perfection, it's about progression. The athletes are saying, 'What about us?' The new admin needs to reply, 'It's about you',” he reasoned.

Despite the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Quarrie cautioned the athletes not to drop their guard, but to be prepared. “Because of COVID-19, the athletes are having a major setback regarding performance and income,” he explained.

“I hope they will stay in shape so that when they start preparing for next year, it will be at a higher level,” said the former sprinter.

Meanwhile, Blake has stoutly defended his tenure, saying the administration had done well apart from the World Championships in London 2017, when the country got only four medals due to what he described “a series of disasters”.

The JAAA boss pointed out that it was his administration that had shifted the focus from just track events to field events and made sure there were coaches to coach the events, and that per capita, Jamaica has more certified coaches than most countries in the world.

When asked whether the performances on the track were a good indication of the strength of the administration, Blake said: “Yes, the two go hand in hand. You can't have one without the other.”