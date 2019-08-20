Quarter-final clashes in Kingston Wharves Under-15 Cricket

A major change that was announced at the launch of this year's Kingston Wharves Under-15 Cricket Competition was the addition of a quarter-final round of matches, which will be played today at four venues across the island.

The quarter-final matches will see Kingston CC taking on Melbourne at Emmet Park, St Mary battling St Elizabeth at Boscobel Cricket Ground, Boys' Town facing Kensington at Boys' Town Cricket Club, and Manchester playing against St Ann at Church Teachers' College.

Kingston CC are the only team to win their four preliminary round matches, while Melbourne are the only team with a century-maker in Kevaundre Virgo.

Manchester won in 2017 while St Elizabeth were the 2016 winners. St Mary and St Ann have never won the competition, while Kensington and Boys' Town are in their second year in the competition and are looking for their first overall win of the Kingston Wharves Under-15 Cricket Competition.

West Indies player Andre Russell will attend the match at Emmet Park where he will speak to the young cricketers briefly before the match begins.

The winners of the quarter-finals will face off in the semi-finals on Friday.

Kingston Wharves is celebrating 30 years of sponsoring the Under-15 Cricket Competition.