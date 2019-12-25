Quarter-finalists decided in Mikael Phillips North-West Manchester Night Football League
The eight quarter-finalists in the inaugural staging of the Mikael Phillips North-West Manchester Night Football League have been decided following the completion of the preliminary group phase on Sunday at Greenvale Community Centre.
Earthquake, Police and Mike Town emerged from Zone A, with Square, 14 Street and Emergency advancing from Zone B, as did GV All-stars and Texas Strikers from Zone C.
Square struck the most goals (13) by any of the 14 teams which entered the competition, with their Michael McLean being the leading goalscorer so far with five strikes. Zone C's GV All-stars have so far exhibited a 100 per cent win record, and are also the best defensive team, conceding just one goal. Their goalkeeper Shackore Forbes is the best thus far. No red card issued during the preliminary round.
The seven-a-side competition will now take a Christmas break and resumes on Thursday, January 2 with quarter-final action. The semi-finals are slated for Sunday, January 5, with the final set for the following Sunday, January 12, 2020. The four semi-finalists will be out fitted with full uniforms of shirts, shorts and socks.
Each team is made up of 12 players, including goalkeepers, and the organisers have allowed for each team to include four players from outside the constituency.
The winners are guaranteed $100,000, with $75,000, $50,000 and $25,000 earmarked for second through fourth places, respectively.
Councillor Jimmy Collins, who emphasised discipline during his address at the launch at the back end of November, backed up his message with a pledge of $20,000 to the Most Disciplined Team.
