Quarter-miler Clarke gets into University of Nebraska in nick of time

After a nervous few weeks while she had to resubmit documents to the US Embassy before her application for a student visa could be submitted, former Spalding High runner Ramonia Clarke left the island on Thursday for the University of Nebraska where she accepted a full scholarship.

Due to the delays in getting her documents processed, her visa was only approved one day before the cut off time or she would not have been enrolled in the 'Big10' school and would have had to go through the process again for the Fall semester in August.

After the process was over, a relieved Clarke admitted to the Jamaica Observer, that “after being temporarily denied by the embassy I was extremely frustrated.”

She said while she did not have to physically leave her community of Craighead, Manchester, to go to Kingston again, she had to submit the documents through a courier service.

“I submitted the documents twice, but got approved only after the second try. I was temporarily denied because the embassy requested I provide additional information,” she explained, adding there were some anxious moments that she thought the dream she had worked so hard for would be snatched from her.

“At times I would think it would not work out, then I would tell myself that it was not over until the very last second,” Clarke said.

“But with constant motivation from my coach and my family I didn't lose hope,” she added.

Clarke, who was sixth in the Class One 400m at the 2019 ISSA Champs had options for college, but said Nebraska was difficult to turn down.

“I feel honoured to be given the opportunity to study at such a prestigious university,” said the athlete who plans to study criminology. She passed eight CSEC subjects and seven at the CAPE level.

While she has managed to escape under the radar for most of her high school track and field career, Clarke was a member of the medley relay team that set the ISSA Champs record 3:57.58 minutes, under the then three-year-old mark of 4:00.47 that had been set by an Edwin Allen team.

She was also sixth in the Class One 400m at Champs two years ago, and said her plans for the next four years at Nebraska included “running under 52.00 seconds in the 400m, finishing in a medal position in a NCAA 400m final”.

“But my number one goal is to graduate university with a degree,” Segree noted.

— Paul Reid