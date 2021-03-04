Quarter-miler McGregor 'motivated' as she looks to Tokyo 2020

Having won impressively in 52.28 seconds at the Jamaica Athletics Administration Association (JAAA) Qualification Trial meet last weekend, Roneisha McGregor believes she is right where she wants to be as the Olympic Games draws closer.

“For my first competitive run, the time was right in the zone for my planned achievement for the year,” said McGregor, who represented The University of the West Indies at the National Stadium-staged meet.

The 23-year-old, who won silver in the mixed relays at the 2019 World Championships, was an easy winner clocking 52.28, just head of Christine Day of Cameron Blazers with 52.59 and Anthonique Strachan of MVP in 53.55.

“It feels good to return to competitive running, even though it was delayed,” noted McGregor.

“But it was very good to be back on the track and competing and doing what I love,” she added.

McGregor, who also won bronze with Jamaica's 4x400m team at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, is now the fourth fastest in the world this year, which is headed by her Jamaican teammate Stephanie-Ann McPherson with 51.70.

Incidentally, that time achieved by McPherson was done at GC Foster College on February 13. Athletics was officially granted permission to restage meets by the Government last week.

McGregor, who is tipped to once again book her seat on the Olympic plane to Japan, is just happy to be back in action, even in front of empty venues.

“I am intrinsically motivated and, therefore, my focus was on my lane and the instructions that were given by my coach,” said McGregor.

“I have adjusted my mind, mentally, to accept no spectators, but still motivated by the fact that people are still able to view performances live through different media,” she pointed out.

The former Hydel High School star made her Jamaican debut at the 2019 World Championships and, along with Tiffany James, Javon Francis and Nathon Allen, took silver in a new national record of 3:11:78 minutes in the novel mixed relays behind the United States who broke the world record in 3:09.34.

McGregor has a 400m personal best of 51.36, established while finishing fourth at the 2019 Jamaican Championships. She also won bronze with the 4x400m relay team in Doha, having led off the team in the first round, but was replaced in the final.

— Howard Walker