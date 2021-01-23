Queen's/Grace Jackson Meet another COVID casualty

THE 20th staging of The Queen's/Grace Jackson Meet (TQGJM) has become another in a long list of high school track and field meets to be impacted by COVID-19.

Subsequent to the announcement by the prime minister of the extension of the island's curfew measures to the end of January, the organising committee of the QGJM has had to postpone the event.

The announcement of the postponement came by way of a press release from the organising committee on Wednesday.

“The Queen's School Alumnae Association and the organising committee of The Queen's/Grace Jackson Meet (TQGJM) hereby announce the postponement of the 20th Staging of TQGJM 2021, scheduled to take place on January 30, 2021 at the National Stadium.

“Further to the news release from the Ministry of Health regarding islandwide curfew and other measures extended, a decision was made following consultations with several stakeholders and considering the significant impact of the evolving coronavirus [disease] (COVID-19) situation,” the release read.

The organising committee insisted that they needed to play their part in the control of the spread of the virus on the island.

“Our first consideration under these difficult circumstances must be for the health and well-being of all stakeholders involved in the event while national governments seek to contain the spread of this disease.”

Like the organisers of the other meets that have already been postponed, TQGJM's 2021 committee is searching for another date to stage the meet, sometime later in the year.

“We are currently liaising with our partners and other stakeholders to arrange alternative dates for TQGJM. We will issue a further announcement as soon as dates are confirmed. The latest information will also be posted on the event website: https:// http://www.queensgracejacksonmeet.com.jm We thank our partners, athletes and event visitors for their ongoing support for The Queen's/Grace Jackson Meet and their unwavering commitment to the development of track and field in Jamaica.”

The prime minister is expected to make an announcement at the end of the month as it relates to curfew hours, as well as other issues that affect the full resumption of sports in the country.

The Queen's/Grace Jackson Meet is the only development meet hosted by an all-girls' high school in Jamaica.