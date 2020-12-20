Quiet start for all-rounder Paul as Hobart Hurricanes win

HOBART, Australia (CMC) — Keemo Paul's Australia Big Bash debut was virtually without fanfare as his Hobart Hurricanes brushed aside Melbourne Renegades by six wickets to move to the top of the standings with their third win in four outings yesterday.

A member of the West Indies side for the Twenty20 and A-team tour of New Zealand earlier this month, the fast-bowling all-rounder sent down two expensive overs which cost 27 runs as Renegades, sent in, gathered 157 for five off their 20 overs.

Wicketkeeper Sam Harper top-scored with an unbeaten 66 off 52 balls, while South African Rilee Rossouw stroked 59 off 40 deliveries, the pair putting on 109 for the third wicket to pull Renegades around from four for two in the second over.

In reply, Hurricanes struggled early on, slipping to 28 for two before wicketkeeper Ben McDermott arrived to hit a timely unbeaten 89 off 55 balls to see his side over the line with 14 balls to spare.

McDermott belted seven fours and five sixes, adding 33 for the third wicket with Captain Peter Handscomb (13), 55 for the fourth wicket with South African Colin Ingram (19) and a further 48 for the fifth wicket with Tim David (21 not out).

Hurricanes top the eight-team tables with 11 points but just one ahead of Stars who have played one game less