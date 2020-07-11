R & D Showdown & Invitational Chess Rapids Tournament

National Master (NM) Ryan Blackwood captured the open absolute section of the R&D Chess Academy, Showdown & Invitational Chess Tournament which made its online debut on June 29, 2020 with a total of 84 participants across four sections.

The tournament was hosted on one of the world-leading online websites, lichess.org and featured local and international competitors who took advantage of the online format.

The open absolute section featured adult and adolescent competitors battling it out for supremacy. All eyes were on NM Blackwood to see if he could settle the debate between adult masters and young masters in training. NM Blackwood left it until the final round of games to cement his first place finish over Chevaughn Grant and Dujean Edwards in third position.

National Under-16 female champion Woman Candidate Master Raehanna Brown of Campion College was the top female ahead of Kaity Gayle of St Andrew High School and Gabriella Watson of Immaculate Conception High School in third.

Immaculate Conception Prep emerged the top school ahead of St Andrew Prep, Mona Prep, and St Catherine Primary.

The Under-6 mixed section was won by Pranav Sunkara of Hopefield Preparatory, with second place going to Amoi Atkinson of Lananmans Prep, and third place to Kristen Moses of Immaculate Prep.

The Under-8 section was won by Kruize Patterson of Mona Prep, with Jahvier Smart of Lannaman's Prep claiming second place, while Nathaniel Green of St Andrew Prep was third in the absolute section. The top females were Saanvi Paladugu of Immaculate Conception Prep, Theona Davidson of Emmanuel Christian Academy was second, and Amoi Atkinson of Lannaman's Prep in third place.

The Under-10 absolute section was won by overseas-based Joshua Smikle, followed by Ronak Shergil of Porter Centre of Knowledge, and Hanniel Josephs of St Andrew Prep was third. Dedipya Sunkara of Immaculate Prep claimed top female, Tsahai Clarke of Bread of Life Academy was second, with Talishe Tennant of St Catherine Primary in third place.

National Under-12 champion Jaheim Smart of Lannaman's Prep won the Under-12 absolute section ahead of Rohit Mahtani of Hopefield Prep and Raeann Atkinson of Lannaman's Prep was third. Raeann Atkinson was also the best female competitor in the section, followed by Kaia Gayle of St Andrew High School, and Gabriella Watson of Immaculate Conception High School in third place.

R&D Chess Academy is an affiliate of the Jamaica Chess Federation, operated by Woman International Master Deborah Richards-Porter and NM Richard Porter, while R&D Showdown & Invitational is an annual series of rapid chess events aimed at developing young minds while having fun playing chess.