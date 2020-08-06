Race Car, Sentient to renew rivalry in Independence Day feature

Race Car and Sentient renew rivalry in what should be a very keenly contested Non-Restricted Allowance, top-rated event on the Independence Day 10-race programme at Caymanas Park today.

The two last met on July 25 going over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) where Race Car, ridden by Anthony Thomas, finished in fourth place by a length and Sentient, ridden by Dane Nelson, finished in fifth place, also by a length.

Sentient led for most of the way before being passed by Race Car at the half-mile (800m) where both runner eventually lost the stretch run to Supreme Soul with Crimson finishing in second place and Summer Sun third.

Now going a shorter distance at seven and a half furlongs (1,500m), the American-bred Race Car should now be even more at home, and with Nelson, the regular rider, returned he is expected to lead home Sentient here.

The race is not, however, limited to these two runners as horses such as Uncle Frank, Will In Charge and Master of Hall can produce the goods and take the race.

The $1-million three-year-old and upwards event is slated as the ninth race on the programme with a post time of 5:11 pm. First race is at 12:20 pm.

Before his first defeat on local soil, Race Car had racked up three impressive victories over various distances which showed his progression each time when raced. The Spencer Chung trainee is more than comfortable here to put away rivals and resume winning ways.

Sentient, on the other hand, is to be ridden by the in-form Robert Halleeen and should once again put up a brave fight based on previous performances.

The ever-consistent Uncle Frank has been on the premises at this level, and having worked well for this race, clocking 1:14.3 at exercise on July 31, could find a place or two here. At his very best, Uncle Frank can contest for top honours.

The 2018 Diamond Mile winner and horse-of-the-year Will In Charge returns to competitive racing for the first in 11 months. Trained by Robert Pearson, Will In Charge last raced on August 30, 2019, in The Viceroy Trophy over nine furlongs (1,800m) and came home in fifth place behind Bigdaddykool [now deceased] after being injured at the starting gates.

Now stepping down two classes and having being working well for his re-entry, Will In Charge is expected to be competitive from start to finish.

The very talented Master of Hall made his seasonal debut under the care of Wayne DaCosta on July 18 over five furlongs (1,000m) straight. Master of Hall came home in seventh position, beating by five lengths by winner Universal Boss. Now over a more suitable distance such as this, Master of Hall could well fight out this.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Storm Valley/Luana/

Flowers Thirty

Race 2) Truly Amazing/

Enuffisenuff/Formal Fashion

Race 3) Adore The Brilliance/

Sheboom/Princess Lizzy

Race 4) Case Closed/In The

Blood/Dream of Mine

Race 5) El Maestro/Freedom

for Eds/Laws Of The Code

Race 6) Dallas/Chief Prospect/

Shauna Cruise

Race 7) Step In Faith/Wifey

Sez So/Fascination

Race 8) Cold Pursuit/Puskas/

Big Big Daddy

Race 9) Race Car/Sentient/

Master of Hall

Race 10) Fearless Champion/

Shepanza/Green Gold Rush