Rain, no play!
Rain hurts preparation for opening Test
MANCHESTER, England (CMC) — Rain forced the abandonment of opening day of the West Indies' final intra-squad warm-up contest here yesterday.
The four-day affair at Old Trafford is key to the tourists' preparation for the first Test at Southampton starting July 8, but players were kept from any action due to persistent showers.
Further showers have been forecast for today's second day.
West Indies played their first warm-up last week, a three-day fixture here which finished in a tame draw but afforded players valuable time in the middle.
Due to the lockdown in the Caribbean because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, players arrived here earlier this month short of match readiness, leaving the two planned tour matches here critical to preparation for the series.
Opener Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, all of whom are expected to be in the XI for the first Test, struck half-centuries in the first warm-up game.
And speedsters Alzarri Joseph and Shannon Gabriel, widely tipped to be part of a four-pronged pace attack, were among the wickets.
The second Test will be played at Old Trafford from July 16-20, with the final Test carded for the same venue from July 24-28.
The tour marks cricket's first-ever biosecure series due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy