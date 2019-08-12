Raptors level Howard McCatty Community Basketball Championship semis 1-1 with Heats

RAE Town Raptors levelled their best-of-three series 1-1 with an 87-83 win over EXED Heats in the 2019 Sports Development Foundation (SDF)/National Integrity Action (NIA) Howard McCatty Community Basketball Championship semi-finals at Breezy Castle Court in downtown Kingston last Saturday.

The Heats had won Game One 75-62 at the Thompson Park Court in Spanish Town last Thursday night. The deciding Game Three will be played this evening at Peace Park Court in Grants Pen, beginning at 7:45 pm.

EXED Heats led 28-17 at the end of the first quarter, but the Raptors rallied to be just three points adrift at the half-time break, 47-50.

However, the Heats extended their lead to eight points, 70-62, at the start of the fourth and final quarter, before Raptors rallied to take the lead and score the victory.

The principal scorers for Raptors were Ramone Spence with 28 points, Malik Pusey contributed 19 points, Daniel Martellier added 15 points and had 11 rebounds, and Jerome Thomas sank 14 points. For the Heats, Omar Barnes had 25 points and 12 rebounds, Omar Green contributed 18 points, and Tommy McDonald hit 10 points.

Meanwhile, in Game One Heats beat Raptors 75-62 with the main scorers for Heats being McDonald with 25 points and five steals, Barnes with 20 points, and Anthony White with 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

For Raptors, the principal scorers were Martellier with 22 points and nine rebounds, and Thomas with 19 points and five steals.

—Gerald Reid