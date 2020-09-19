Ras Emanuel to lead home Overnight Allowance field, three-way battle for Miracle Cure sprint

FAST and competitive seems to be the name of the game for most of today's action, as racing fans will be treated to a number of interesting sprint events on a nice-looking 11-race programme at Caymanas Park.

Among the highlights on the card is the $1-million Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event, which has drawn a competitive field of 12 runners for a quick dash on the five-furlong (1000m) round course.

That curtain call contest set for 5:19 pm will be preceded by the Miracle Cure Sprint, the lone trophy race on the card, which also has a large field of 13 runners set to do battle over five and a half furlongs (1,100m). Post time for this event is 4:41 pm.

First post is 11:15 am.

The Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance contest will see Peter McMaster's Ras Emanuel renewing rivalry with Wayne DaCosta's Rojorn di Pilot, as well as Peking Cruz, Dunrobin and Nuclear Thunder.

All five runners return for this round course clash after being beaten by Drummer Boy in a five-furlong straight dash of September 5, and one would expect the winner to come from this batch.

Ras Emanuel ran his heart out from the unfavourable one draw down the straight and never left his position on the inside rails when finishing third by 1 ¼ lengths behind Drummer Boy and Rojorn di Pilot, on last.

For this assignment Ras Emanuel will have the services of the more bustling and in form Dane Nelson replacing apprentice Roger Hewitt, which should be a firm indicator that the connections are confidently expecting to go two better on this occasion.

Despite the 10lb increase in weight at 125lbs to accommodate Nelson, Ras Emanuel will be coming from a more favourable draw around the bend and only needs a clean break to have these looking at his back end in the str etch run.

After showing very little form in his three previous runs Rojorn di Pilot came home with a flourish on last to finish second and, based on that run, he should again be around at the business end.

Richard Azan's Peking Cruz is a capable campaigner who was expected to win that September 5 contest at his pet distance but had to settle for fifth, as the others turned up better on that day. Though still expected to make his presence felt, Peking Cruz's chances of turning the table on Ras Emanuel and Rojorn di Pilot appear slim.

Dunrobin and Nuclear Thunder are both capable runners who are worthy of respect and could produce better performances today.

While Nuclear Thunder runs his best race over the straight, Dunrobin is more adept on the round course and punters should note the fact that trainer Owen Sharpe has called on Robert Halledeen to replace Aaron Chatrie and has fitted the blinkers in place of the visor.

Of the other starters, Enuffisenuff, who steps up to compete in peaking form, could also enter the reckoning along with Zephyr and God of Love, while Jamai Raja, Bimini, Harry's Train and F ormal Gladiator should find the closing stages taxing.

Meanwhile, DaCosta's Whoshotthesheriff, Ian Parsard's Double Jeopardy and the Fitznahum Williams-conditioned Ajita are the main contenders to land the Miracle Cure Sprint, a Restricted Allowance event for fillies and mares.

Ones to Watch



Race 1) Fascination/War Orphan/Big Big Daddy/Roses for Elle/Persistent One

Race 2) Black Royalty/Lady Rattapur/Dream of Mine/Thunderstrike

Race 3) Hoist the Mast/Heavenly Glitter/She’s A Wonder/Sure Curlin

Race 4) Top Eagle/Fifty Cents/Boss Izzy/El Cliente

Race 5) Heiroffire/Beach Boy/Baby Star/Unknown Soldier

Race 6) Lion of Judah/Royal Girl/Cat’s Rigger/Mount Zion King/Parajet

Race 7) Lava Boy/Papito/Run Jaya Run/Rain Drops

Race 8) Dee Danger/Nuclear Dan Dada/Superbolt/Storm Princess

Race 9) April Spirit/Dare to Speak/Trickster/Congrats Suckie

Race 10) Whoshotthesheriff/Double Jeopardy/Alexa’s Lodge/Ajita

Race 11) Enuffisenuff/Zephyr/Ras Emanuel/God of Love/Peking Cruz/Rojorn di Pilot