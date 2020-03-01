Real manager Zidane says Clasico will not decide title
MADRID, Spain |(AFP) — Zinedine Zidane said the Clasico today will not decide the title even if Real Madrid lose to Barcelona and fall five points behind them in La Liga.
Yet opposite number Quique Setien believes Barca's two-point cushion at the top makes the match at the Santiago Bernabeu “much more important for Madrid” than his team.
Victory for the Catalans would effectively give them a six-point advantage over Madrid, given what would be a superior head-to-head, with 12 games left to play.
But Zidane insists there would still be a way back. “I don't think anyone will lose anything this weekend,” he said in a press conference yesterday. “There are still 12 games left, we'll still be in the title race regardless of the result. But we're going to try to win, 100 per cent.”
Setien, also speaking yesterday, said the pressure was all on Real.
“For Madrid this match is certainly much more important than for us. In relation to their situation in the table, it is a key match, I don't know if it's decisive, but it's very important.”
After Madrid, Barcelona will only have one away game left against the top six, when they face Sevilla in April, yet Setien thinks there will be more twists to come.
“A victory would give us an advantage but I don't know if it would be enough,” said Setien. “I think probably not because we've already seen a lot of surprises.”
Both teams have endured a bumpy few weeks but Barcelona arrive in a better mood after Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday made it one win from five games for Zidane's side.
Asked if his job would be under threat if they fail to win the title this term, Zidane said: “I don't know, that's a question for someone else. I know what I have to do.
“We're going to try to win something, thats what we're working for but you can only have one winner.”
“You lose two games, you get criticised,” Zidane added. “I get it, I am responsible. It's what is happening, it's nothing new. But I have the strength to continue, I have faith in my players and I believe we can turn this around.”
Barcelona have already sacked their coach this season, with Setien replacing Ernesto Valverde in January, while a number of off-field controversies have created tension between key players and the board.
