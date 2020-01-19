Records tumble at McKenley-Wint Track and Field Classic

Seven records were broken and two new ones established up to press time at the 5th staging of the McKenley/Wint Track and Field Classic at Calabar High yesterday.

The athletes took full advantage of a day perfect for track and field to execute a number of impressive performances at 61 Red Hills Road.

Five of the seven record-breaking performances came from girls, three of which came in the sprint hurdles.

The first record of the day was run by Jaheem Bell of St Jago High as he stopped the clock at 54.30s for gold in the Class Two boys' 400m hurdles. Sean Gardener of Jamaica College was second in 56.45s and Oshane Mullings of Petersfield High third in 57.14s.

The second record came from Nekeisha Henry of St Jago High in the Class Three girls' 1,500m as she led the field home in 4:52.47. Monique Stewart of Rusea's High was second in 4:59.88 and Janeika Hylton of St Jago High third in 5:00.51.

Three of the girls' sprint hurdles records then fell in quick succession. In Class Four, Jaida Carey of Immaculate Conception dipped below the 11-second barrier, winning the 70m race in 10.89, while the Hydel pair of Tuhanna Reid (11.10) and Aaliyah Mullings (11.17) were second and third, respectively.

In Class Three, Shanaia Myers of Hydel High set a record of 11.66s in the 80m hurdles, with Habiba Harris of STETHS second in11.79 and Stephanie Griffiths of Hydel third in 11.96.

The 100m Class Two event was won by Oneika Wilson of Hydel in 13.48, Alexis James of Petersfield was second in 14.03, and Chrystal Shaw of The Queen's School third in 14.39.

Although there was no record in Class One, Hydel High also won that event as Taffara Rose took gold in 13.96, her teammate Gizel Clayton second in 14.71, and Jaida Knowles of Star Tracker third in 14.80 as the Ferry-based school won three of the four sprint hurdles.

The only record to be broken on the boys' side in the hurdles was in the Class Three boys' 100m event. Zacrey Braham of host school Calabar High won in 13.66, Rickoy Hunter of STETHS second in 14.47 and Kesean Rhooms of Cornwall College third in 14.79.

Amoya Jameison of defending girls' champions Edwin Allen won the Class Two girls' 400m in a new record 57.14, as she dismissed the field with aplomb. Dejona Simpson of Hydel was second in 57.61 and Felecia Richardson of The Queens' School was third in 58.32.

The two newly established records came in the javelin, which was introduced at this year's meet. Thalia Wilson of Hydel High wrote her name in the record books with a best throw of 35.00m, Chezigay Williams of Merl Grove was second in 33.76m, and Dacia Campbell of Morant Bay third in 33.35m.

On the boys' side, Shadane Adamson of Calabar was first with 53.14m; Jodayne Harris, also of Calabar, second with 53.09m; and Joseph Veayon of Jamaica College 50.40m.

Another notable performance came in the Class 3 Boys' 400m when Mark-Anthony Miller of Jamaica College stopped the clock at 52.57s.

