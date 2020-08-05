Red card warning for deliberate coughing in football
London , United Kingdom (AFP) — Footballers can be sent off if referees judge they have coughed deliberately at opponents or match officials in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, say the sport's rule-makers and England's Football Association.
The International Football Association Board (IFAB) said it was up to the referee to judge whether he felt the cough was an abusive gesture.
IFAB classified deliberate coughing as similar to “using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures”.
“As with all offences, the referee has to make a judgement about the true nature of the offence,” it said.
“If it were clearly accidental, then the referee would not take action nor if the cough took place with a large distance between the players.
“However, where it is close enough to be clearly offensive, then the referee can take action.”
The FA's guidance for grass roots football in England will come into force immediately.
“If the incident was not severe enough to merit a sending-off, a caution could be issued for 'unsporting behaviour',” it wrote in a document.
It added referees must not look to punish “routine” coughing and “action can only be supported where it is evident it was a clear act against someone else”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy