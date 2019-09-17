Red Stripe Premier League Points Standing

Teams GP W D L GF GA GD PTS Waterhouse FC 3 3 0 0 10 0 10 9 Molynes United FC 3 3 0 0 7 2 5 9 Harbour View FC 3 2 0 1 5 8 -3 6 Humble Lion FC 3 1 2 0 5 3 2 5 Mount Pleasant FA 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 Cavalier FC 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4 UWI FC 2 1 0 1 6 3 3 3 Vere United FC 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3 Arnett Gardens FC 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 Dunbeholden FC 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3 Portmore United 3 0 0 3 0 6 -6 0 Tivoli Gardens FC 3 0 0 3 0 6 -6 0

