Red Stripe ready for RSPL journey like no other

Viewership of the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) is set to increase by leaps and bounds as the new super conglomerate 3ROCK Sports promises to take Jamaica's top-flight football competition into many more homes in Jamaica and across the world.

Chairman of the new media amalgamation Chris Dehring outlined the entities that make up 3ROCK Sports at the launch of the new RSPL season at the offices of the Jamaica Football Federation, Thursday evening.

Phase 3, Ready TV, the Jamaica Observer, CVM TV and KLAS FM89 have all come together to form 3ROCK and will be providing live coverage of over 200 games throughout the season.

One of the greatest beneficiaries of this new media push is set to be title sponsor of the league, Red Stripe.

Senior Brand Manager at Red Stripe Andrew Anguin, could not contain his excitement at the launch as this new phase of the journey is set to unfold, starting this Sunday, with the playing of four games.

“The PLCA [Premire League Club Association] has really made tremendous strides in landing this partnership with 3ROCK. It only bodes well for the future of Jamaica's football and obviously as a brand being able to stand beside them on this journey, and to help to be a catalyst for growth, it gives me goosebumps.

“There are certainly good times ahead and we are happy to be part of the journey and just playing our part obviously as the great Jamaican beer.”

Anguin is happy with the promised move to professionalise the league.

“We are very excited about the transformation of the league professionally, because ultimately that is what we want to be associated with. We think there is huge potential and we are just really looking forward to the journey ahead.”

As the company enters their ninth year of sponsorship of the league, Anguin promised a much better fan experience for the patrons of the company.

“It's year nine that we are heading into now, but there is a lot of work to be done and we are treating it as day one, but it's a pretty good day one if I must say so myself.

“I think we are going to totally transform the way that football is viewed, Monday night in particular. We have a few surprises up our sleeves, which will become part of further announcements, but I think we will be definitely going to be focusing on the match experience both at home and in the match venues.

“It's absolutely critical that the consumers are able to enjoy the beautiful game with an ice cold Red Stripe of course,” he stated.

While not disclosing the dollar amount, the brand manager suggested that the financial contribution by his company to the league has increased and will continue to do so with the extending of the partnership between Red Stripe and the Premier League Clubs Association.

“Currently, the total value of our package is definitely increased year over year and certainly as we turn this corner we're assessing what our investment will look like going into the future because it can't be a short-term type investment.

“We have been doing this for eight years but certainly as the league continues to transform itself we are definitely looking forward to bolstering our support, certainly from a financial perspective, once all the pieces start to come together,” he concluded.

With Waterhouse FC currently engaged in the Scotiabank Concacaf League their game set for Sunday against new boys Vere United FC has been postponed, however, there are four other games set to be contested on match day one.

The UWI FC will host Tivoli Gardens FC at the UWI Bowl starting at 3:00 pm, Mount Pleasant FA will host Harbour View FC at Drax Hall at 4:00pm, Cavalier FC will host Dunbeholden FC at Stadium East at 5:00 pm, while Arnett Gardens FC will host Humble Lion FC at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in the late game starting at 7:00 pm.

The Monday night game will also be played at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex, with defending champions Portmore United FC hosting the other new boys Molynes United starting at 8:30 pm.