Jamaican inspiration!

MUNICH, Germany (CMC) — Jamaican international Leon Bailey scored his second goal inside a week to help top flight German side Bayern Leverkusen put a shock cup defeat behind them by hammering Stuttgart 5-2 in the Bundesliga yesterday.

The 23-year-old winger restored fourth-place Leverkusen's two-goal advantage when he tapped home in the 56th minute after a terrific run by Moussa Diaby for his fifth goal of the season.

New-signing Demarai Gray, 24, a Birmingham-born winger who is of Jamaican descent, wrapped up the scoring with Leverkusen's fifth with a curling effort into the top corner in the 84th minute, after recently ending his five-year stay with English Premier League outfit Leicester City.

Bailey, whose extra-time goal was in vain as Leverkusen were bundled out by fourth-tier Rot-Weiss Essen in a shock 2-1 defeat in cup competition for the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday night, signalled his attacking intent against Stuttgart after just 90 seconds when goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was forced to tip the Reggae Boy's shot onto the crossbar.

Bailey then turned provider in the 31st minute when unmarked midfielder Kerem Demirbay collected his pass on the edge of the box to slot home the second of his first-half brace.

In England, St Kitts and Nevis forward Rowan Liburd, 28, was on target with a first-half goal as 13th-place Billericay Town fought out a 2-2 home draw against promotion-chasing St Albans City in the National League South.

Liburd, who capitalised on a defensive error to slot home the 36th opener, said afterwards: “So proud of the young lads today and honoured to be named captain.”