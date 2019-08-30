Reggae Boy Flemmings, 11th helps Phoenix stretch lead

NEW YORK, USA (CMC) — Reggae Boyz striker Junior Flemmings netted his 11th goal of the United Soccer League campaign as Phoenix Rising FC extended their remarkable winning streak to 16 on the trot with a 4-2 victory over Tacoma Defiance on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old struck late to cap off a dominant performance by the visitors at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington, after scores were locked 1-1 at the break.

With the victory, Phoenix moved 12 points clear at the top of the Western Conference on 59 points, continuing their dominant march towards the playoffs.

They were in front from as early as the second minute when Solomon Asante took advantage of a poor clearance from goalkeeper Bryan Meredith to float a right-sided cross into the box where Adam Jahn rose to head home from off the uprights.

Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez struck the crossbar in the 22nd minute from 13 yards out for Tacoma and then earned his side a penalty just four minutes later when he was brought down by goalkeeper Zac Lubin.

Shandon Hopeau then sent Lubin the wrong way to level the scores which remained unchanged at the break.

Five minutes after the interval, the hosts came close to going in front but squandered the opportunity when Daniel Robles found the uprights with a low drive.

However, they finally struck the back of the nets in the 72nd minute when Handwalla Bwana tapped in Justin Dhillon's squared cross from close range.

The strike pressed the visitors into action and they got back on level terms nine minutes later with the first of three goals in the space of four minutes.

Substitute Jon Bakero's corner kick was headed in by Asante before Phoenix grabbed the lead when Jamaican Kevon Lambert set up Jahn for his second in the 83rd minute.

Moments later, Flemmings too was on target, holding off his marker to curl in a right-footer from the top of the 15-yard box.

On Saturday at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City, Jamaican international Deshorn Brown scored his 10th goal of the season, but first in two months to seal an outstanding first half for OKC Energy as they disposed of Austin Bold FC 4-2.

The 28-year-old Brown scored his side's fourth goal in the first half when he raced on to the end of Kittitian Atiba Harris's through ball to beat goalkeeper Juan David Ramirez with a left-footed chip.

Andre Lima's own goal had put the hosts ahead in the 27th minute before Rafael Garcia's 20-yard free kick doubled the lead.

Christian Eissele then capitalised on shambolic defending to score from close range in the 31st minute.

Kris Tyrpak (77th) and Abdi Faris (88th) scored in the second half for the visitors but by then the game was long gone.

Energy's win was their second straight and third in five outings, and left them fifth on 36 points in the Western Conference.