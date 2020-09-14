Reggae Boy Flemmings, Bermudian Lewis on target in wins

NEW YORK, USA (CMC) —Jamaican Junior Flemmings hit a league-leading 12th goal of the season while Bermuda international Zeiko Lewis netted his fifth, as both forwards fired their respective sides to contrasting wins in the United Soccer League Friday night.

At Casino Arizona Field just outside Tempe, the 24-year-old Flemmings was on target as Phoenix Rising FC thrashed Las Vegas Lights FC 5-1 to win their second-straight game and extend their lead at the top of Group B.

Rufat Dadashov opened the scoring in the 27th-minute when he flicked in Jamaican Kevon Lambert header's from close range following a left-sided corner, and the Azerbaijani doubled his tally just before half-time to give the hosts a 2-0 lead at the break.

On resumption, Flemmings scored one and set up another in the space of three minutes to put the game beyond reach for Las Vegas.

In the 55th minute, Flemmings atoned for an earlier miss when he collected a pass on the edge of the 15-yard box and produced a superb individual effort to beat goalkeeper Thomas Olsen with a low drive at the far post.

And Las Vegas had barely settled when Flemmings put through Samuel Stanton who rolled his shot wide of Olsen.

Jon Bakero's 72nd-minute penalty put the cap on a fine attacking display from Phoenix and Bryan de la Fuente's strike eight minutes from the end for Las Vegas did nothing to take the shine off the performance.

Phoenix have 26 points from 12 games and are eight points clear of LA Galaxy II with four matches left in the season.

At Patriots Point near Charleston, the 26-year-old Lewis got on the scoresheet with the only goal of the game in the 54th minute as Charleston Battery edged Group H leaders Tampa Bay Rowdies in a top-of-the-table clash.

The hosts enjoyed the better of the exchanges in the opening half but failed to find the net. However, Lewis broke the deadlock nine minutes following the resumption when he collected a pass 18 yards out from Mauro Cichero, danced into the box, split two defenders and finished with a low left-footed drive.

Battery are now just three points off Rowdies who remain on top at 27 points.