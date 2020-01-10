Reggae Boy Holness helps Darlington spring trophy upset

LONDON, England (CMC) – Jamaica midfielder Omar Holness scored a second-half goal as Darlington sprang a surprise by beating Solihull Moors 1-0 in the English FA Trophy first-round replay at Blackwell Meadows on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Reggae Boy struck in the 74th minute, calmly slotting home after a shot had been blocked.

Darlington, who play in the National League North, one division below promotion-chasing Solihull Moors, who are sixth in the National League, forced the replay after a 2-2 draw last month.

Nicknamed the Quakers, Darlington and Holness will now face National League side Harrogate Town at home in the second round tomorrow.

Holness, whose teammates include Bermudian forward Justin Donawa broke the deadlock in a move that he started and finished.

He dribbled the ball out of Darlington's half, spread it out wide to the left where Jarrett Rivers advanced. Will Hatfield had a shot blocked, and it fell nicely to Holness, who had timed his run to perfection.

While Holness was the goal hero, goalkeeper Chris Elliott made a series of vital saves to ensure the Quakers, 10th in the league, came out on top.