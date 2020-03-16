Reggae Boy Holness's goal in vain as Darlington lose
LONDON, England (CMC) — Jamaican midfielder Omar Holness netted his sixth goal of the season for Darlington but the strike went unrewarded as the home side tumbled to a 4-2 defeat to English play-off rivals Farley Celtic in the National League North on Saturday.
Holness, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Friday, put the Quakers ahead in the 14th minute but missed chances and errors by goalkeeper Chris Elliott cost the home side dearly as they led 2-1 until the 68th minute before crumbling.
Darlington made a strong start and took a deserved lead. Build-up on the left led to Adam Campbell playing in Holness, who rounded goalkeeper Joshua Barnett before keeping his composure to roll the ball past a defender on the line.
Darlington missed a hatful of chances after the break with Bermudian striker Justin Donawa culpable more than once to leave him stuck on nine goals for the season.
In the same division, Bermuda goalkeeper Dale Eve made a number of smart saves as he kept a clean sheet for Spennymoor Town, who climbed back into the play-off places with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Hereford United.
Spennymoor Town are sixth on 55 points, seven points and five places ahead of Darlington, who have played one game less.
The sixth-tier games went ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic which has seen elite fixtures in the country called off until early April.
