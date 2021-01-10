Reggae Boy Reid fires Fulham to FA Cup victory

LONDON, England (CMC) — Jamaica striker Bobby Reid came off the bench to score in extra time as Premier League club Fulham advanced to the fourth round of the English FA Cup with a 2-0 victory at Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers yesterday.

Bristol-born Reid, 27, who made his Jamaica debut in 2019, notched his sixth goal of the season with a fine finish in the 104th minute, having been introduced in the 67th minute.

Neeskens Kebano, another substitute, doubled the Cottagers' lead in added time at the end of the first period of extra time with a powerfully struck, first-time effort.

The west London rivals were both in action for the first time in 2021 after coronavirus outbreaks interrupted their recent schedules.

Fulham manager Scott Parker said: “We had to move things around a little bit in terms of the squad because that's the position we're in.

“I'm pleased overall because momentum sticks with us — it's a win. We are unbeaten in five, with a clean sheet as well, and overall there are a lot of positives.”

Reid scored on debut for Jamaica against Antigua and Barbuda in a Concacaf Nations League fixture.

Meanwhile, Guyana forward Keanu Marsh-Brown kept Gloucester City top of the National League North, the sixth tier of the English football pyramid, after they came from two goals down early on to beat fellow promotion hopefuls Kidderminster Harriers 3-2.

Marsh-Brown, 28, joined Gloucester this season following a spell in America with United Soccer League club Memphis 901, where he scored three times, after English League Two outfit Newport County terminated his contract.

Gloucester were rocked by early goals for the visitors from Ethan Freemantle and Sam Austin, but Marsh-Brown reduced the arrears in the 28th minute and Matt McClure and Jordan Young secured all three points with second-half strikes.