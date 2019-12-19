Reggae Boy Vassell signs on as new Gatorade brand ambassador

History and milestones were not necessarily top priority for Peter-Lee Vassell during his stint with Cornwall College in the ISSA daCosta Cup competition.

And even when he transitioned into the senior Reggae Boyz set-up in 2018, after stints in the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL), he played down the accomplishment, as he was merely trying to earn his stripes at that time.

But in all his modesty, the talented midfielder was aware that others were watching, and as such, responded with much gusto when it mattered most.

Vassell's ability to maintain composure under pressure, ball handling skills and knowledge of the game, eventually landed him a Major League Soccer contract with Los Angeles FC and he continues to make strides.

Now the newest brand ambassador of popular sport drink Gatorade, Vassell is hoping the current growth of his budding career will encourage other young and aspiring players to shoot for the stars.

In six appearances for Los Angeles FC during the 2019 season, including two starts, he has logged one assist over the course of 177 minutes.

“I'm pleased with where I am at right now, because at the end of the day there are a lot of guys that has not reached the level that I am at. So I'm very blessed to be where I am at thus far.

“I just have to continue doing what I do best, which is to showcase my talent around the world and just keep doing the right things and then others will follow up and use it as an example to make the step,” Vassell told the Jamaica Observer during yesterday's signing at Pepsi-Cola Jamaica Spanish Town Road base.

“It's always a tough task knowing you are challenging yourself to be better every day you step on the field and knowing the challenges you face against other players. So it's always a tough task going forward, but you just have to work hard each and every day,” he added.

Vassell, 21, who is currently on loan at USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC, has attracted the admiration of his peers and Head Coach Theodore Whitmore in 16 appearances for the Reggae Boyz, scoring six goals.

The soft-spoken player, who grew up in a footballing family, welcomed the two-year contract with Gatorade as another step in the right direction for his career.

He now joins the likes of retired track star and the world's fastest man Usain Bolt, among others, on Gatorade's list.

“It means a lot to me, this is another opportunity to put my best foot forward and build my brand as the ambassador of Gatorade knowing that Gatorade is a big brand not only in Jamaica but also in the United States.

“So there is a big thing to come from it and it's a big boost for me honestly, knowing you're the face of Gatorade. So it will be a big thing for me going forward,” said Vassell, who also represented Jamaica at the Under-17, Under-20 and Under-23 levels.

Meanwhile, Michael Lopez Castillo, commercial manager of Pepsi Cola Jamaica, pointed out that the two-year contract is possibly the start of what could be a long and fruitful relationship.

“I do see myself working with Peter for a longer period than that, as long as he's willing because I know we are. We want that relationship to keep on growing because we see in him that strength that even though he's so young, that he can get to those levels on the world stage,” Castillo told the Observer.

Castillo explained that signing Vassell is a part of strategy to expand the Gatorade brand in Jamaica and also engage aspiring athletes.

“How it works is that what we're trying to tell the public, the consumer is that this is not just a beverage, it is not just a sports drink, but it is something that's going to help you perform.

“So we have a player like Peter that's performing on those high levels to help us tell the story of how the beverage helps perform at a higher level,” Castillo shared.