Reggae Boy Williams on scoresheet as Al-Ittihad overrun Misr lel Makasa 4-0

Jamaica striker Romario Williams made his first start for his new club Al-Ittihad Alexandria count by scoring in their 4-0 win over Misr lel Makasa in the Egyptian Premier League on Wednesday.

Williams, who in early December signed for Al-Ittihad from FC Miami, was notching his second goal. He also had an assist in the midweek fixture.

“I feel good to finally get my first start of the season which came in a big road win,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer.

“It was a complete team performance by everyone, and it felt good to get on the scoresheet once again, and also providing an assist,” he added.

Williams opened the scoring in the 18th minute then laid on an assist in the 46th minute as his team ran out easy winners.

It was Al-Ittihad Alexandria's third win of the season from seven games, and they climbed into 10th spot on 11 points. Zamalek lead the 18-team league with 23 points from 10 games.

The 26-year-old Williams, who has two goals from 14 games for Jamaica's senior team, played the entire game with his countryman Damion Lowe, and he is happy with how things are unfolding in North Africa.

“After being here for almost two months now, I think I've adjusted pretty well,” he pointed out.

“My teammates and I have really worked on our on-the-field chemistry which was on full display in our game today [Wednseday],” Williams noted.

“Hopefully, we can continue to build on this and keep the momentum going. I know what the coaches want and demand from me here, so it is important that I prepare myself accordingly to deliver whenever called upon,” he added.

Williams, who was named after Brazilian World Cup winner Romario, played Manning Cup for Kingston College, and was a part of Jamaica's Under-17 team that remains the last male team to qualify for a Fifa World Cup in 2011.

