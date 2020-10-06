Reggae Boy Williams on target in Miami comeback
TAMPA, Florida (CMC) — Reggae Boy Romario Williams scored from the spot to take his goal tally to eight as Miami FC won their second on the trot to continue their strong finish to an otherwise dismal United Soccer League campaign.
Playing at the Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, the well-travelled 26-year-old levelled just on the half-hour mark as the hosts came from behind to beat Atlanta United 3-1 on Sunday evening.
Miami, third in Group H on 16 points and Atlanta, last on 12, have both been already eliminated from play-off contention.
Jackson Conway put Atlanta ahead in the 13th minute before goalkeeper Ben Lundgaard fouled Prince Saydee in the area, and Williams stepped up to equalise for his side.
With the scores locked 1-1 at half-time, Saydee netted five minutes after the resumption to hand the hosts the lead and Sebastian Velasquez put the finishing touches on deep in stoppage time.
At Bold Stadium, Turks and Caicos international Billy Forbes got on the scoresheet to spark a comeback for Austin Bold as they beat Group D winners San Antonio FC 2-1.
Already out of play-off contention, Bold fell behind in the 31st minute to Jordan Perruzza's header, but Forbes brought his side level with a left-footed strike from eight yards, following a scramble in the box.
Ema Twumasi got the winner in the 77th, slotting home from close range after holding off a cluster of defenders.
On Saturday also in Group D, St Vincent and the Grenadines international Kyle Edwards and Trinidad and Tobago's Cordell Cato kept up their recent scoring form in Rio Grande Valley's 4-2 downing of OKC Energy at HEB Park in Texas.
The 23-year-old Edwards gave Rio Grande an early lead in the sixth minute when he pivoted on Kembo Kibato's squared cross to beat goalkeeper CJ Cochran to his right, notching his third goal of the campaign.
Cato levelled for OKC six minutes later, finishing off a flowing passing move from the right side of the box, but Juan Azocar netted in the 39th and Joseph Amico scored an own goal two minutes from the break, as Rio Grande snatched a 3-1 lead at half-time.
Juan Carlos Obregon Jr extended the hosts' lead in the 67th before Jonathan Brown added a consolation strike seven minutes from the end.
