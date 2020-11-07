Reggae Boyz depart for long-haul trek to Saudi Arabia

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz are scheduled to embark on their long trek across the Atlantic en route to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for their two international friendly games.

The local-based contingent is slated to depart the island today for Miami, Florida, where it will overnight before continuing its journey tomorrow to Washington, DC, via North Carolina, from where it will undertake an 11-hour, 40-minute travel to Jeddah.

After a four-and-a-half hour layover in Jeddah, the team completes its final leg with a one-hour, 45-minute trip to arrive in Riyadh on Monday evening.

The delegation from Jamaica was originally schedule to travel through the United Kingdom, but due to the COVID-19-related lockdown currently in England and other factors having to do with immigration in Saudi Arabia, changes were forced to the schedule.

The Jamaicans are due to play two friendly international matches against Saudi Arabia in that country on November 14 and 17, marking their first game since March.

Local squad members and members of the technical staff had COVID-19 tests at the University Hospital of the West Indies yesterday.

The Europe-based players who will travel from their respective locations are also set to arrive in the Middle East nation on Monday, where the full delegation will undergo another round of COVID-19 PCR tests before going into immediate quarantine for 48 hours as mandated by local health authorities.

At the end of the 48-hour quarantine further COVID-19 tests will be undertaken before the team departs for its hotel.

The overall epidemiological situation could be described as controlled all over the kingdom, as the Saudi Government had applied strict measures in the early outbreak of the virus with partial lockdown, including airport closures, and these measures have paid off with cases going steadily down to 357 as of October 26, from a peak of 4,919 back in June.

With both games to be played behind closed doors, and the strict measures and protocols to be adopted by the host association concerning all parties involved in the matches, the risk situation can be categorised as low.

Meanwhile, veteran defender Adrian Mariappa has withdrawn from the 24-man squad for personal reasons. He has been replaced by Portmore United's midfielder Chavany Willis.

The Reggae Boyz are using the matches as early preparation for Concacaf World Cup qualifiers and the Concacaf Gold Cup due next summer. High-quality friendly matches will give Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore the chance to look at players as he fixes to finalise his squad for the important tournaments.

Squad: Amal Knight, Dennis Taylor, Dwayne Miller, Kemar Lawrence, Gregory Leigh, Oniel Fisher, Alvas Powell, Chavany Willis, Damion Lowe, Michael Hector, Daniel Johnson, Kevon Lambert, Jahshaun Anglin, Ricardo Morris, Leon Bailey, Kaheem Parris, Ravel Morrison, Junior Flemmings, Kemal Malcolm, Lamar Walker, Bobby Reid, Shamar Nicholson, Javon East, and Norman Campbell.

The delegation is completed by Vice-President/Head of Delegation Raymond Andeson; Head Coach Theodore Whitmore; Assistant Coach Jerome Waite; Goalkeeper Coach Warren Barrett; Physical Trainers Lamar Morgan and Jason Henry; Team Manager Roy Simpson; Team Doctor Bersha Cole; Masseur Garone Brown; Physiotherapist Stephen Moncrieffe; Equipment Manager Norman Stone.