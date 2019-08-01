Reggae Boyz face Uruguay with positive frame of mind

Despite the dark cloud hanging over the Under-23 Reggae Boyz technical staff given their current struggle to find a win, Head coach Donovan Duckie is exuding confidence in his players to find at least one positive result at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

In fact, if Duckie's confidence is anything to go by then that result might very well come in their second contest against Uruguay at Estadio Universidad San Marcos today.

Game time is 5:30 pm Jamaica time, while Group B leaders Honduras is set to oppose the host nation in the feature contest at 8:30 pm.

The Jamaicans, who surrendered the lead in a 1-3 loss to Honduras in their opening contest, is currently in third without a point, while Uruguay currently occupy second position on three points following an opening 2-0 win over Peru.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador, and Argentina will contest Group A at the tournament.

Having now cleared the air about who is to be blamed for the team's dismal performances which started during their failed Olympic qualifying campaign on home soil, Duckie says the emphasis is now on lifting the players.

A win today would not only see the Jamaicans shaking the proverbial monkey off their backs, but it would also keep them in contention to advance to the knockout phase where the possibility of securing a podium finish would be well and truly alive.

As such, Duckie pointed out that his charges are eager to once again hit the synthetic pitch at San Marcos in a positive frame of mind and leave the disappointments on the sideline.

“The team is in good spirits heading into the game against Uruguay; we are very upbeat about playing again because this is a tournament that we really want to do well in and so I am very excited about the possibilities that we have ahead.

“We can still qualify from this group to move on to the semis and so we look forward to it. But we are confident that we will put our best foot forward... the game against Uruguay is a tough one; the host country has lost against them but we are looking to win the game,” Duckie told the Jamaica Observer prior to seeing the Reggae Girlz in action against Colombia yesterday.

Though their path to the medal round has become even more difficult, Duckie firmly believes that his players possess enough quality to turn their fortunes around.

However, in order to do so, he stressed the need for more tactical awareness, good decision making, and a better defensive posture.

“It's a good group of players and we might feel that we were let down in a few areas of our preparation, but despite those challenges, we know that the possibilities are endless for us if we put a good foot forward.

“We just have to be tactically disciplined, be much smarter, and keep more possession to defend, instead of defending in numbers, and we also have to get some goals in case it goes down to goal difference,” he noted.

“So once again, we have a positive mindset and the quality of the group is good. We played well against Honduras, we did not win the game but our performance was good up to 60 or 70 minutes. So it's for us now to improve on that going forward,” he added.

Squad: Jeadine White, Javain Brown, Alex Marshall, Tevin Shaw, Andre Leslie, John Levee, Ajeanie Talbott, Clifton Woodbine, Ricardo Thomas, Kaheem Parris, Deshane Beckford, Lamar Walker, Tyreek Magee, Daniel Green, Shamar Jemison, Leonardo Jibbison, Jourdain Fletcher, Venton Evans.