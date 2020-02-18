Reggae Boyz striker Mattocks faces felony charges in US

Reggae Boyz striker Darren Mattocks faces two felonies in the USA, international media has reported.

The 29-year-old will face the court accused of making a false, fraudulent, or incomplete insurance claim and another count of theft by deception in Carroll Township, Washington County, Pennsylvania.

According to court documents seen by media, the complaint against Mattocks was first filed on December 5, 2019, in which bail was set at US$50,000. The former Vancouver Whitecaps standout is scheduled for a formal arraignment on February 27.

Attorney for the Jamaican David J Shrager, in a statement, referred to the matter as a “misunderstanding”.

“My client respects both the laws of both his native country and the United States. He has never been in any kind of criminal trouble whatsoever in his life, and this matter is merely a misunderstanding regarding insurance laws here in Pennsylvania,” Shrager's statement said in part. “We look forward to resolving this matter expeditiously,” the widely circulated statement added.

Mattocks, who is in his second season with Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit FC Cincinnati, has made 45 appearances for the Boyz scoring 15 goals, but has not been considered for selection by Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore of late.

Mattocks, who hails from Portmore, has had good spells at other MLS outfits such as Portland Timbers and DC United.