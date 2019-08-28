Reggae Boyz to take game against Antigua and Barbuda seriously, says Ricketts

CATHERINE HALL, St James — Jamaica will be taking next weekend's Concacaf Nations League game against Antigua and Barbuda at Montego Bay Sports Complex seriously, says Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) President Michael Ricketts.

With a place in the hexagonal round of the Concacaf World Cup qualification in another 12 months at stake, fourth-ranked Jamaica will be doing their best to maintain their position in the ranking and as such will be selecting their best team next week, Ricketts told journalists in a press briefing held at Montego Bay Sports Complex yesterday.

The game will be played on Friday, September 6 starting at 7:00 pm, and Ricketts said: “We are starved for real high-quality games and we will put out our best team and build on the momentum created by the staging of the Concacaf Gold Cup game earlier.”

Ricketts said the squad will be named later this week. “We are getting the best possible 11 and we will also be bringing in some players from overseas. This is a very important game because as the World Cup Qualifying is structured this could impact on our qualification.”

The JFF boss added: “Come next September the top six will qualify for the hexagonal in Concacaf and we are number four now and it is important that we maintain our position.”

Jamaica are in the lower tiered Pool B in Nations League and ranking points from games are harder to be earned “while teams in Group A can pass us with wins over the top teams, so we must ensure that we keep our position”, Ricketts reiterated.

Playing friendlies against higher-ranked teams is one possibility Ricketts identified for maintaining the high ranking, but he said there was one challenge. “Most of the Fifa dates will be taken up by Nations League games but the JFF is committed to do what we can to ensure we maintain our ranking, so if it means us trying to get friendlies against strong teams that is the route we will go as the onus is on us to do what we must do.”

The JFF boss said it was the job of head coach Theodore Whitmore to name his team, but he said they were looking to the United Kingdom for players and reported that two players — Cardiff United's midfielder Bobby Reid and central defender Che Dunkley — had both gotten their Jamaican passports and were eligible for a call up.

Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson was also being looked at but he said Whitmore “is adamant that he would not arbitrarily, or on a wholesale basis, start inviting new players. He wants players for selected positions that he thinks can improve the defensive unit”.