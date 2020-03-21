Reggae Boyz vs Bermuda in pictures

Jamaica Observer photojournalist Paul Reid captured the recent friendly international between Jamaica and Bermuda inside the Montego Bay Sports Complex.

Jamaica won the game 2-0 through goals by Jourdaine Fletcher and Kemal Malcolm.

Kemar Beckford (right) of Jamaica tries to play the ball as Bermuda's defender Tahzeiko Harris closes in during the recent international friendly game at Montego Bay Sports Complex. Malcolm scored on his debut as Jamaica won the game 2-0.

Jamaica's Kemal Malcolm (centre) powers past two Bermudan defenders on his way to goal.

Jamaica's Kemal Malcolm (left) dribbles past Bermuda's Eusebio Blankendal in last week Wednesday's international friendly game at Montego Bay Sports Complex. Malcolm scored on his debut; Jamaica won the game 2-0.

Jamaican midfielder Peter-Lee Vassell (centre) dribbles between two Bermudan defenders, Reinald Lamb (left) and Jaylon Bather, in the recent international friendly game at Montego Bay Sports Complex.

Jamaican striker Jourdaine Fletcher (foreground) beats Bermuda's Eusebio Blankendal on his way to scoring the opening goal in the recent international friendly game at Montego Bay Sports Complex. (Photos: Paul Reid)

Bermudan defender Jahkaru Furbert (left) gets between the ball and Jamaican striker Andre Clennon in the recent international friendly game at Montego Bay Sports Complex. Jamaica won the game 2-0.