Reggae Girl Bond-Flasza inks deal with Polish club

With a one-year deal to join four-time Polish champions KKPK Medyk Konin signalling a trend in the right direction, Reggae Girlz defender Dominique Bond-Flasza hopes to keep building and climbing the ranks of football.

Having spent the last two years with PSV in the Dutch Women's League, the move to Poland represents a welcome change for Bond-Flasza, who is now eager to make her mark on a different turf in her career.

Interestingly, Poland is literally a home away from home for the American-born Bond-Flasza, who also holds Polish citizenship through her father Miro Flasza, while owning her Jamaican roots through mother Yvette Bond.

“After the Olympic qualifiers, I returned to my team in Holland, but our league was cancelled due to the pandemic and my contract ended, so I returned home and used an agent to find this new team, which I am really excited to join,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Given her skill and vision as a right back, Bond-Flasza brings a certain level of quality and versatility in both attacking and defensive roles, which will no doubt make her a valuable asset for the KKPK Medyk Konin set-up.

Prior to inking the deal, the 5ft 6in defender pointed out that she kept putting in the necessary work behind the scenes to ensure that she was ready to deliver the goods when called upon.

“Due to the uncertainty brought on by COVID, I wasn't sure when I would be called in, but I knew it was important that I stay fit and get touches in to stay ready. So while I was at home, I trained with my sister and a few coaches to stay in shape,” Bond-Flasza shared.

She continued: “With any new team you have to adapt to a new playing style and it takes time. But I think of myself as someone who never gives up, so I hope that is something that is reciprocated on my team.

“So I am taking the necessary steps to make sure I stay at my best; I am making sure that I recover after every training session by eating the right foods, hydrating and rolling out on game days. I also like to rewatch game films to reflect on what I did well and what I need to improve on, and of course talking to my coaching staff to ensure I am having a positive effect on and off the field.”

Bond-Flasza's heightened motivation and desire for success with Medyk Konin is based on the fact that they placed second in their 2019/20 campaign and will be looking to go one better in the new season, which started last Saturday.

As such, Bond-Flasza, 23, who has great timing in her tackles, can dribble and does not mind putting in the legwork, is committed to doing her part to bring that dream to fruition.

“I am excited because this club previously played in the Champions League, so I am looking forward to competing in the league and hopefully becoming both league and cup champions,” a beaming Bond-Flasza noted.

“Obviously, I'm going to have to come in and play my best; I like to bring my all and going into every tackle hard and to complete every pass. So bringing that energy on the field, I think, helps a lot in the sense of kind of motivating other players to work hard,” she added.

After working a temporary position as an accountant for a real estate firm to pass the time off the field, it is no secret that Bond-Flasza is over the moon about the fact that she is now back to doing what she loves most — playing football.

“The virus prevented me from playing matches and training with a team, but there is so much you can do on the individual level to stay fit and sharp even with a break in a season. But there is nothing like being out on the field playing competitively.

“So, like I said earlier, I'm just aiming to be as consistent as possible to make sure I am effective to help my club win both the cup and league. I also have personal goals for self improvement,” Bond-Flasza reiterated.

“And then from there I am hoping with the Jamaican team, we can have more camps together in hopes of reaching another World Cup. Because I want people to take us seriously and not think that we arrived at the 2019 on a fluke chance,” she ended.