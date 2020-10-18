Reggae Girl Cameron savouring life at Hungarian top-flight Ferencvarosi Torna

Tiffany Cameron is enjoying life at her new home in Budapest, the Hungarian capital where her club side Ferencvarosi Torna is located.

Since joining Ferencvarosi, more popularly known as FTC-Telecom, two months ago, the Canadian-born Jamaican striker has grown into a team regular in the Balázs Dörnyei-coached outfit.

Cameron, who celebrated her 29th birthday last Friday, has played five matches for the topflight club, claiming at least one player of the game award so far, and she is happy that she settled in straight away.

“I've enjoyed my time on and off the field in Budapest. It's a very beautiful city with a lot to do,” she said of the Central European country.

“Football here with my new club has been quality and my teammates have made the process of feeling at home very easy for me. I have been doing well, and like I said in a previous interview, I always felt like this club was a great fit for me,” Cameron, who joined FTC-Telecom from Norwegian club Stabaek, told the Jamaica Observer.

As one of the club's new recruits, Cameron was aware that she would be under the watchful eyes of the management team throughout her stint and, as such, was always eager and ready to make her mark when called upon.

And she did just that by assisting a few goals which has aided her team to the top of the Simple Women's League on 17 points, with five wins and two draws in a dashing unbeaten run that includes 31 goals to their names thus far.

However, Cameron's true goal-scoring potential came to light last Sunday when she netted a hat-trick in a 13-0 whipping of FC Hatvan in Hungarian Cup action.

“I've been happy with all of my performances since I've been at the club. Unfortunately, international clearance took a while and I missed our first three matches, but it gave me more time to build chemistry with my teammates on the field.

“Each game, I've been feeling more confident about my performances and I'm in a very good place now physically and mentally,” the versatile footballer, who played six friendly contests for Canada's senior women's team in 2013,” she noted.

“It's always an exciting time when any player scores their first goal for their new club. So I was glad to get myself on the scoreboard and then a couple more times after that,” Cameron added.

Having now found a footing in her new environment and a refreshed confidence, Cameron is eyeing continued improvement in her performances, as she hopes to keep the fire burning for the remainder of her one-year deal with the three-time Hungarian champions.

FTC-Telecom is among the teams set to battle for supremacy in the upcoming 2020-21 Women's Champions League season.

This will be Cameron's second time tasting Champions League action in her 11-year football career that has taken her to nine clubs in six countries — never staying for more than a year.

“I have grown in my game and I am just trying to keep working hard every day and give myself that chance to be the best that I can be,” the jovial Cameron shared.

“I'm optimistic our team will be able to take the (Simple) League championship once again year, but we are taking one match at a time, form a great unit and hope that things will continue looking up for us.

“We are preparing for our first Champions League match the first week of November, so I'm looking forward to that and who our opponents will be,” she ended.